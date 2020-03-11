WALKER -- Families with children 4 years old and younger, it’s time to start thinking about school.
This weekend is a great opportunity to do so.
The Livingston Parish Public Schools system and the Livingston Parish Early Childhood Network will provide information and registration opportunities for upcoming Pre-K students during the Spring Fest Free Early Childhood Informational Event.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center, located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. There will be Pre-K registration opportunities for select schools in the Denham Springs and Walker areas.
Families with children 4 years old and younger are invited to gather information from program partners on determining which program(s) their children may qualify for during the 2020-21 school year. Community agencies will be on hand to offer health information to families.
This will be the first opportunity for families who live in the following school districts to apply for an LPPS Pre-K class: Denham Springs Elementary, Gray’s Creek Elementary, Levi Milton Elementary, Lewis Vincent Elementary, North Corbin Elementary, Northside Elementary, South Fork Elementary, South Walker Elementary, Southside Elementary, and Walker Elementary.
Parents or guardians are instructed to bring the following documents to complete the application: birth certificate, social security card, immunization record, parent/guardian driver’s license, four (4) proofs of residency, and the two (2) most current check stubs for each adult in the household.
Additionally, families will be able to tour the LPPS Steam Express mobile classroom unit, the Livingston Parish Library Bookmobile, and the District 4 fire truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.