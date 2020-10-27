Gov. John Bel Edwards urged the people of Louisiana to complete their hurricane preparations by Wednesday morning as the state readies for Tropical Storm Zeta.
In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Edwards said the forecast for Zeta “largely remained the same” from Monday. According to forecasters, Zeta is expected to make landfall between southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi late Wednesday as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane.
“If landfall is [Wednesday], that means you have the rest of [Tuesday] and [Wednesday morning] to prepare yourself… for the impacts of the hurricane,” Edwards said.
The primary impacts from Zeta are expected to be wind-related, though there is the possibility for storm surge, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes.
As of a 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Zeta was about 450 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, moving northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.
A storm reaches hurricane status when winds reach 74 mph.
One good thing about the storm, Edwards said, is that it is expected to increase its forward speed to around 20 mph — or greater — after it makes landfall, which could limit the amount of rainfall. But there remains the possibility for heavy amounts of rain in some areas if bands become stationary.
During his press conference, Edwards said he has requested a pre-landfall Federal Declaration of Emergency from President Donald Trump.
Edwards on Monday declared a state of emergency in advance of Zeta, which allows the state to assist local governments with their response needs.
“There is a lot of southeast Louisiana that really needs to be very mindful, diligent and remain weather aware,” Edwards said.
“With the hurricane making landfall [Wednesday] evening, it is imperative to prepare yourselves.”
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect:
Storm Surge Warning
-- Mouth of Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida
-- Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Pensacola Bay, and Mobile Bay
Hurricane Warning
-- Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
Tropical Storm Warning
-- Mississippi/Alabama border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line, Florida
Tropical Storm Watch
-- West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City, Louisiana
Hurricane supply kits include the following items:
-- A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil
-- A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID-19 concerns
-- One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person
-- A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications
-- Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries
-- An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks
-- Sanitation supplies
-- Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members
-- An extra pair of glasses
-- Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container
-- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels
-- Paper and pencil
-- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
-- Infant formula and diapers
-- Pet food and water
