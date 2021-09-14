President Joe Biden has approved Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for a federal emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Nicholas, which could bring "life-threatening" flash flooding to portions of south Louisiana over the next few days.
The president's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts for all 64 Louisiana parishes.
"I want to thank the President and Louisiana’s federal counterparts at FEMA for their strong partnership as we work to respond to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicholas while also recovering from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida," Edwards said in a statement.
"It’s vital that we have as many resources as possible to respond to the forecasted heavy rainfall, potential for flash flooding and river flooding across central Louisiana and all of South Louisiana."
On Sunday, Edwards declared a state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicholas, allowing the state to begin its preparations and to assist local governments as they respond.
Biden’s federal emergency declaration allows Louisiana to mobilize federal resources the state already has in place as well as to request additional resources if needed.
Louisiana continues to recover from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta and Hurricane Ida, with many homes and businesses still damaged from these events. Heavy rainfall could complicate current storm recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.