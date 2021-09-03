President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday to survey damage from Hurricane Ida, which was tied for the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana since the 1850s.
Gov. John Bel Edwards thanked Biden for accepting his invitation to see the damage himself.
"I don't think there's any substitute for actually being on the ground, speaking with local officials, and seeing with your own eyes the utter devastation that the state of Louisiana has sustained because of Hurricane Ida," Edwards said during a press conference Thursday.
Biden recently approved a major disaster request that allows federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida.
"By doing that, Category A, debris removal, and Category B, emergency protective measures, will be 100 percent federal cost share for 30 days, until September 24," Edwards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.