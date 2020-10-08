President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a federal emergency declaration in advance of Hurricane Delta, which is projected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm on Friday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards made the request early Wednesday and was notified of Trump’s approval late Wednesday night.
The emergency declaration authorizes FEMA Public Assistance, which is generally for government entities, to support Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Delta.
Delta is currently a Category 2 hurricane but it expected to strengthen as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to reach the Louisiana coast sometime Friday afternoon or evening.
“I appreciate President Trump’s quick action on approving my request for a federal emergency declaration for Hurricane Delta, which will impact Louisiana’s coastline beginning on Friday,” Edwards said in a statement.
“We have been working with our federal and local partners to prepare for and quickly respond to this hurricane, even as we continue to recover from Hurricane Laura and manage the COVID-19 public health emergency. All who live in South Louisiana should be preparing for Hurricane Delta and plan to be in place by Thursday evening as we prepare to weather yet another strong hurricane.”
Per the declaration, FEMA is authorized to provide Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for the following parishes: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Livingston, Lafayette, Lafourche, Orleans, Ouachita, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
FEMA is also authorized to provide Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, for the following parishes: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.