President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Zeta, which is expected to hit the state Wednesday evening.
The request was approved by Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Tuesday evening, hours after it was submitted by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The approval authorizes FEMA to provide assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, “to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the designated areas.”
Edwards thanked Trump for his “quick approval” in a statement released Wednesday morning, saying it is especially important given Zeta’s strengthening overnight.
Zeta could be the third hurricane to hit the state since August.
“This assistance will be critical in responding to this hurricane, assisting local governments and beginning our long-term recovery efforts,” Edwards said.
“Louisiana has faced an incredibly active hurricane season this year, and we have been working in partnership with the federal government and local officials since March on the response to the pandemic in addition to two major hurricanes in Southwest Louisiana.”
FEMA is authorized to provide Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance for the following parishes:
Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Livingston, Lafayette, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
FEMA is also authorized to provide Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance for the following parishes:
Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.
Additional designations may be made later based on the storm’s impact and the damage assessment process.
This assistance is generally provided on a 75% federal, 25% non-federal cost sharing basis.
