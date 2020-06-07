The State of Louisiana is now clear to receive federal disaster aid from damage caused by Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Early Sunday morning, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he had granted Governor John Bel Edwards' request for a disaster declaration. Trump added that he did so at the request of Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy.
At the request of @SenJohnKennedy & @SenBillCassidy of the Great State of Louisiana, I will be approving & signing today an EMERGENCY DECLARATION which will help with all aspects of the big storm that is currently hitting your shores. FEMA is already there. God Bless You!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020
Both Louisiana senators were on the line with the President Sunday morning, according to their offices.
“Louisiana has weathered every storm that’s come our way, and our people will do the same with Tropical Storm Cristobal. Sen. Cassidy and I are grateful that President Trump is declaring a state of emergency to make resources available for our state,” said Kennedy.
“Thanks to President Trump for this disaster declaration. The Louisiana delegation will work so that those affected have what they need to recover. Heed storm warnings, watch for flooding, be safe,” said Cassidy.
With the Governor's 'State of Emergency' now approved, parishes can now declare their own in anticipation of damages. The governor will approve local states of emergency, depending on whether or not an area received damage from Tropical Storm Cristobal.
A state of emergency has been issued in advance of Tropical Depression Cristobal, which is currently projected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico into a Tropical Storm before potentially making landfall in Louisiana this weekend.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state of emergency in a statement Thursday evening, urging residents to make their hurricane preparations “now.”
The National Weather Service has already issued a flood watch through Tuesday, June 9, for many areas of south Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish.
“While it is still too early to know for sure what impact Cristobal could have on Louisiana, now is the time to make your plans, which should include the traditional emergency items along with masks and hand sanitizer as we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic,” Edwards said.
“It is critically important for the people of Louisiana to be aware of this tropical threat. Our state, local and federal partners have spent the past several days working with local governments and emergency officials preparing for issues related to this and the ongoing COVID-19 emergency. They are ready to respond as needed.”
Cristobal, which was downgraded to a depression Thursday morning but is expected to “re-intensify” sometime Friday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm is expected to make landfall sometime Sunday or Monday, and the National Weather Service is predicting there could be as much as 10-15 inches of rain over a 48-hour period, with winds up to 60 mph.
Edwards will hold a Unified Command Group briefing on Tropical Depression Cristobal and COVID-19, tomorrow morning, followed by a 2:30 p.m. press conference at the State Capitol. The Governor’s press conferences can be streamed at gov.louisiana.gov.
The governor encouraged the public to monitor the news for weather updates and follow guidance from local officials about storm issues in the coming days. The Governor’s office will also share updates about severe weather and also COVID-19 through its texting system.
People may opt-in by texting LACOVID to 67283 and sign up for phone calls by going to Smart911. For information on road closures, please visit 511la.org.
