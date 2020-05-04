The number of “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus exceeded 20,000 as the number of reported cases itched closer to 30,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, there are now 20,316 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 3,013 from last week’s figures. The statewide case count reached 29,673, a jump of 333 overnight.
On Monday, the Department of Health reported 1,502 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a drop of 28 from the previous day and 105 over the last three days. However, the Department of Health also reported 220 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, which is an increase of seven in the last 24 hours and 12 in the last two days.
The Department of Health is reporting 22 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,991 with all but nine of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death. The Department of Health is also reporting 73 “probable” deaths.
There have now been 180,931 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests (95 percent) have been completed through commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run until Friday, May 15.
In order to move in Phase 1 of reopening the economy, Edwards said Louisiana would have to see a “downward trend” in three factors over a two-week period: people showing COVID-19 symptoms, the number of new COVID-19 cases, and the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Starting this week, the governor will hold three COVID-19 press briefings a week at the Louisiana State Capitol. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Edwards has spoken to the media five times a week.
Edwards is next scheduled to address the media at 2:45 p.m. on Monday, May 4.
