Places like Lake Charles, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge received a deluge beginning Monday morning and lasting through the night, causing widespread flash flooding in those metropolitan areas.
In Livingston Parish, roughly three inches average fell across the area with totals ranging from two inches to six inches in isolated pockets. Rains are expected to continue through Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service, both the Amite and Tickfaw rivers are expected to reach 'minor' flooding stages, under the 2016 crests.
Below are the current and projected river stages:
Amite River at Denham Springs
- Current - 25.75 feet
- Crest - 33 feet (predicted)
- 2016 crest - 46.2 feet
Amite River at Magnolia Beach
- Current - 33.89 feet
- Crest - 40.2 feet (predicted)
- 2016 crest - 53 feet
Amite River at Port Vincent
- Current - 6.18 feet
- Crest - 9.7 feet (predicted)
- 2016 crest - 12 feet
Amite River at French Settlement
- Current - 3.57 feet
- Crest - Undetermined
- 2016 crest - 8 feet
Tickfaw River at Holden
- Current - 3.98 feet
- Crest - 17.1 feet (predicted)
- 2016 crest - 21 feet
Tickfaw River at Springfield
- Current - 3.98 feet
- Crest - Undetermined
- 2016 crest - 8.2 feet
Amite River at Grangeville
- Current - 21.47 feet
- Crest - Undetermined
- 2016 crest - 44 feet
Amite River at Darlington
- Current - 4.51 feet
- Crest - 12.6 feet (predicted)
- 2016 crest - 22.54 feet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.