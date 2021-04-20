Years of wishing, and over six months of hard planning, come down to just one day - April 24, 2021.
Election day is this Saturday for a bond proposal in the Denham Springs School District. The 8.64 mill tax will be a renewal of a revenue stream passed in 2007 which funded the bonds to construct Juban Parc Elementary and Junior High.
It will not be a new tax.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. and will only be open in the Denham Springs school district, which runs from just north of the intersection of Highway 16 and Lockhart Road, south nearly to Port Vincent. Should the bond pass, the system will use the bond funds to build new sports facilities on campus - the first such investment in sports facilities for Denham Springs High School in over 65 years.
As school board member Cecil Harris tells it, the proponents of the measure are feeling positive after early voting. Just over 470 residents in the area voted during that time, and exit polling showed a 'mostly favorable outlook.'
But, those same proponents will have to deal with two, other large events Saturday that may draw individuals away from the polls. The annual Springfest event in Denham Springs will run after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and a new Spring Festival will be held in Walker.
Still, Harris believes the measure will pass.
Harris, who replaced Buddy Mincey Jr. on the board once the seat was vacated, said he ran for the seat because he wanted to make a difference for the Denham Springs schools and his community. The best way to do that? According to him, it was to attack the issue of on-campus athletics.
"I still want to help the students in other ways, but this is why I ran - I wanted to bring facilities to Denham Springs High School."
It has been 65 years since investment has been made in the school's athletic facilities. During that time, things have changed Harris said. He played four sports in high school, and back then, 'students didn't know what they didn't know,' meaning that Denham Springs had similar facilities to everyone else.
Today, however, Denham Springs falls well behind other schools in it's district - including Walker and Live Oak, which have their own, separate millages for new schools and facilities - and has no track to speak of, and no baseball or softball facilities on campus.
"That's unacceptable," Harris said flatly. "It's kind of hard to watch, because (Live Oak and Walker) are drawing athletes from (Denham Springs.)"
Harris said he doesn't necessarily believe that current students are packing up and leaving, which is a difficult prospect for families, but when new residents are picking somewhere to live and want their children to play sports it's easy to understand when they choose the Watson or Walker community over Denham Springs.
Despite years of pushing, poking, and prodding by both school board members and coaches, plans didn't really start coming together until roughly 2015. However, according to Harris, those plans were shelved after the flood and did not reappear until 2020, when the payoff of the bonds was imminent.
That six months included a visit to the school system's business manager, to discuss what options the Denham Springs district had. The hope is that the bonded funds will go the distance, but if they don't, Harris said, the board will have to wait and see how much money is left over after the match is paid for the post-flood school repairs and construction.
"It was the right time to try, with interest rates so low and the school system's bond rating so high," Harris explained.
With that starting place, Harris had two new paths. First was visiting with each coach who would be affected and asking them for a 'wish list' of improvements or new facilities they'd like to see. Second, Harris and other school board members toured district and local facilities to get an idea of what they might like to see.
A preliminary plan was drawn up by Coleman Architects, of Baton Rouge, which included a new track, baseball field, softball field, and field house.
"There are no final specifications at this time, so there is no final price," Principal Howard explained. "It is part of the plan to include a track around the football field. It will widen the footprint of the football stadium and require some repositioning on its current property.
"Again, final specifications are not set, but this has been needed for a long time - it is not a new idea."
But one hurdle stood in the way of the plan, with Northside Baptist clearing the way to allow the school to buy the tract of land south of their buildings. That purchase will serve as the softball facilities.
Four coaches interviewed with the News, including track & field coach Andy McLean, softball coach Leslie Efferson, baseball coach Mark Carroll, and Athletic Director / football coach Brett Beard.
Beard had but one statement to make regarding the current state of facilities.
"Adequate is not good enough," Beard said.
Beard cited millages and tax bases in rival school districts, including neighbors Walker and Live Oak, and the money they have invested in on-field facilities and expansion.
"This is Denham Springs High School, we're supposed to set the standard," Beard said.
All coaches were excited by the prospect of keeping the sporting events on-campus, as well, giving a rise to more participation in fanship for track, baseball, and softball.
Track and field, as well as cross country coach, Andy McLean lead off the interviews with the simple statement that his team had no facilities on campus to host a meet, and but a small area outside the football complex with which to practice.
It didn't make McLean feel any better that this year, 2021, was to be the year Denham Springs was supposed to host the parish meet - an annual event where all nine high schools compete on one campus. McLean thanked Walker for their hospitality, but believed his school missed out on a huge opportunity - and will continue without the necessary facilities.
Leslie Efferson and Mark Carroll, the respective softball and baseball coaches, had a similar appreciation for North Park who have worked with the school to provide facilities in season.
But out of season? Neither coach has any say on how the fields are used, or maintained. A tough situation for any coach, and especially limiting during the offseason and an arrangement that requires extra 'elbow grease' before the season starts to get the fields back in playing order.
Safety was another issue brought up by the first three coaches. In some instances, athletes must travel even for just practice, which can create long-term issues with traffic and consistently exposes students to accidents.
Backup weather facilities, as well as proper locker rooms, rounded out the list of issues for the baseball and softball coaches.
