Educators who break up physical altercations between students on campus would receive protection from civil and criminal prosecution under a Livingston Parish lawmaker’s proposed bill.
House Bill No. 86 — also known as the “Protect Teachers Act” — would give immunity to teachers, principals, and administrators who “act in justifiable defense” to protect students or school employees “from a battery or aggravated battery” committed by one or more students.
HB 86 was authored by Rep. Valarie Hodges, who said on her social media page Monday that the bill aims to “protect vulnerable students from physical harm” and help teachers “regain a calm and orderly atmosphere at school.”
The bill would apply to educators in a public school or an approved nonpublic school.
Hodges discussed HB 86 during Monday’s meeting of the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure, which gave the bill the green light to move forward with no objection.
Hodges said teachers currently face a “no-win situation” when it comes to fights on campus, saying they open themselves up to physical harm, disciplinary action, or prosecution if they intervene. She described some of the school fights she’s seen as “a free for all” and said in those instances, students could face further harm if teachers are unable to intervene free from fear of liability.
“Teachers need this,” Hodges said during Monday’s committee meeting. “We need this for teachers.”
Multiple lawmakers echoed Hodges’ comments about the need for such a bill, with one calling it a “measured approach” to a growing problem. Committee members said they’ve heard teachers express concerns about stepping in to break up fights on campus, saying they fear being harmed, losing their jobs, being sued, or getting arrested.
Rep. Delisha Boyd brought up a recent incident in East Baton Rouge Parish where an administrator was placed on leave after video surfaced of him appearing to body slam a student while trying to break up a fight.
“I know personally several teachers who are literally afraid to even intervene or interact with children who are out of control,” Boyd said, “because they fear criminal charges or being reprimanded by the school board itself.”
Hodges said she’s also heard from teachers who have experienced abuse in their classrooms.
“It’s really unfortunate that we even need this bill, but we have a lot of students who are out of control and when a teacher says ‘stop,’ that’s not enough,” she said.
Hodges also stressed that the bill is not intended to protect teachers who are “abusing a student,” citing the bill’s language that says immunity would not be granted if intervention “was malicious and willfully and deliberately intended to cause bodily harm.”
She also said immunity only applies when educators protect others from “acts of battery or aggravated battery.”
“I absolutely don’t want to protect any teacher that would ever harm a child in any way, and this [HB 86] doesn’t,” she said.
