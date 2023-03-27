Killian residents voted against a proposed one-percent sales tax during Saturday’s election.
According to the ballot, the 15-year tax would’ve been levied on transactions related to “tangible personal property… and on sales of services in the town.”
Dollars collected from the tax were going to be split four ways: 25 percent would go toward public safety and disaster management, 25 percent to infrastructure (roads and drainage), 10 percent to beautification, and the remaining 40 percent to the town’s general fund.
But the tax, which was expected to generate $37,000 a year for the town, was overwhelmingly rejected by voters. Of the 229 votes, approximately 139 were against the tax, versus 90 in favor.
The turnout for the March 25 election was just under 24 percent.
