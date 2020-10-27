Thanks to the fundraising efforts of a pair of Livingston Parish natives, local police officers will soon get some extra protection.

Police departments in Livingston, Albany, Springfield, and Killian will soon receive orders of needle-proof gloves, a much-needed commodity meant to protect officers as they conduct searches and investigate crime scenes.

The gloves are being provided by Ron McMorris, owner of Elite Chiropractic in Walker and Albany, and Colt Fore, candidate for 21st Judicial District Court Judge who has practiced law at the law firm of Fayard and Honeycutt for nearly a decade.

The four police departments will receive a combined total of $2,000 worth of the specially-made gloves, which are designed to protect against needles, broken glass, and any other sharp objects.

McMorris and Fore met with the police chiefs of the various departments recently at Livingston Town Hall, where they made a tally of how many gloves to purchase.

Fore, an alumni of Live Oak High, called it “an honor” to help buy the protective gear for the police departments.

“The main thing for me was to be able to protect those who protect us,” said Fore, who is personally paying half of the total cost. “It was an honor to do that for them because if they don’t have these kinds of gloves on, they can get stuck with a needle or glass, so this is really meant to keep them safe from catching anything.”

McMorris, who has led several other efforts for local law enforcement in the past, said police chiefs told him that needle-proof gloves are among the most important pieces of protective gear for first responders.

“The drugs are rampant here in Livingston Parish, so when those guys are searching in those vehicles and someone leaves a needle or something sharp inside, these guys take a chance on injuring themselves or getting some kind of disease,” McMorris said.