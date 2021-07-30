A popular thrift store is coming to Denham Springs next month.
Purple Cow, which sells a wide array of items to fund a homeless intervention ministry in Baton Rouge, will move into Livingston Parish when it welcomes shoppers to a new store starting in mid-August.
The new store is located at 2308 S. Range Avenue in the Spring Park Plaza.
Purple Cow accepts and sells all types of clothes, furniture (living room, dining room, bedroom, etc.), housewares (dinnerware, pictures, china, other decorative items, seasonal items), jewelry, shoes, purses, and other items.
The store is under the umbrella of the Christian Outreach Center, a Christ-centered homeless intervention ministry that aims to help people toward self-sufficiency in Baton Rouge, according to its website.
All proceeds from sales at The Purple Cow “stay right here in Baton Rouge to help,” according to the store’s website.
Brian Sleeth, executive director of the Christian Outreach Center, said the new store will have a grand opening beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Speaking to The News, Sleeth said Purple Cow is “not your typical thrift store,” comparing it to retailers such as Ross and TJ Maxx.
“From a shopping perspective, we are not your typical thrift store,” Sleeth said. “We’re known for designer brands… and everything is sized and coordinated, so it’s very shoppable. You’re not going to walk in and see bags torn open on the floor and stuff everywhere.
“It’s completely organized and extremely shoppable.”
This will mark the third location for Purple Cow in the Greater Baton Rouge area and its first in Livingston Parish.
The chain began in 2004, with its first shop opening on Jones Creek Road near the Shenandoah neighborhood, which sits on the eastern border of Baton Rouge. The chain then opened its second store in 2014, setting up shop in the Acadian Perkins Plaza Shopping Center.
Now, Livingston Parish shoppers won’t have to journey as far to get great deals on clothes, furniture, and other goods when the 15,000-square-foot facility just off Interstate 12 in Denham Springs opens up.
Recently, April Wehrs, president of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, live-streamed a tour of the new facility on Facebook. Wehrs said a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held the day of the grand opening.
“It looks great in here,” Wehrs said.
According to Sleeth, Livingston Parish is where a huge portion of Purple Cow’s customers come from.
“Our typical customer is someone who lives in Livingston Parish,” he said. “So this will be our foothold into the area.”
There are multiple ways for people to donate to Purple Cow.
People can make monetary donations online at www.christianoutreachcenterbr.com or at a Purple Cow location. Sleeth said all donations are tax deductible, with all proceeds going to help those experiencing homelessness.
People can also bring gently used goods and furniture to a Purple Cow location during donation hours.
The store even offers donation pickups only for furniture.
According to Purple Cow’s website, donation hours for the Denham Springs location are 12-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
