Qualifying for this fall’s elections runs Aug. 8-10, when candidates will officially announce their bids for multiple statewide and local seats.
The statewide ballot will be highlighted by the governor’s race. Current Gov. John Bel Edwards is termed out.
Locally, there are several seats up for grabs, including parish president and all nine Livingston Parish Council seats.
The primary election will be Oct. 14, followed by the general election Nov. 18.
Below is a breakdown of what Livingston Parish voters can expect to see this fall.
(Note: Election information was provided by the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters.)
Statewide seats
Governor
Lieutenant Governor
Secretary of State
Attorney General
State Treasurer
Commissioner of Agriculture
Commissioner of Insurance
State Senate (districts 6 and 13)
House of Representatives (districts 13, 17, 37, 64, 71, 81)
BESE (District 6)
Local seats
Livingston Parish President
Livingston Parish Sheriff
Livingston Parish Clerk of Court
Livingston Parish Coroner
Livingston Parish Assessor
Livingston Parish Council (all nine seats)
