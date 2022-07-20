Qualifying for more than a dozen local seats officially opened on Wednesday.
Prospective candidates for local offices will be able to qualify at the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office during regular office hours through Friday, July 22. Hours of operation for the Clerk of Court’s Office are 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The primary election will be Saturday, Nov. 8. Early voting runs Oct. 25 - Nov. 1, excluding Sunday.
Local offices, if more than one person qualifies, that could be on the ballot include the following:
(Note: Election information was provided by the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters.)
Albany mayor
Albany police chief
Albany Town Council (all five seats)
Denham Springs mayor
Denham Springs Council (all five seats)
French Settlement Board of Aldermen (two seats)*
Killian Board of Alderman (one seat)*
Livingston Parish School Board (all nine seats)
*The seats in Killian and French Settlement are vacancies that need to be filled for the remainder of the terms, according to the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters.
