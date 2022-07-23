There will be local races in French Settlement, Killian, Denham Springs, Albany, and the Livingston Parish School Board on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Qualifying for the fall election wrapped up July 22, with a total of 40 candidates putting their names in for 27 public offices in Livingston Parish.
Races will be held for four seats on the School Board, five seats on councils in both Denham Springs and Albany, two seats on aldermen boards in both Killian and French Settlement, and a mayoral race in Killian.
A total of eight public offices drew one qualifier, meaning the lone candidate wins the seat.
The Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 11 seat was the only public office in Livingston Parish that did not draw a candidate.
The primary election will be Saturday, Nov. 8. Early voting runs Oct. 25 - Nov. 1, excluding Sunday.
Below are the offices that drew multiple qualifiers, per the Secretary of State’s office:
Livingston Parish School Board - District 4
Bradley “Brad” Harris, Republican
“Jeff” Pendergrass, Republican
Livingston Parish School Board - District 7
Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham, Republican
Ryan Pope, Republican
Livingston Parish School Board - District 8
“Ron” McMorris, Republican
Monica Madere Sullivan, Republican
Livingston Parish School Board - District 9
Devin Gregoire, Republican
“Steve” Link, Republican
Killian Mayor
Kenny Bayhi, Independent
Ronald L. Sharp, Sr., Republican
Town of Killian Board of Aldermen (two to be elected)
Brent Ballard, Republican
Patrick Canal, Republican
Kimberly Gill, Independent
Amanda Jacobsen, Republican
Leon Vicks, Democrat
Town of French Settlement Board of Aldermen (two to be elected)
Jeremy Aydell, Republican
Sean Clouatre, Democrat
Roland Gutbier, Republican
Paul Matherne, Democrat
Denham Springs City Council (five to be elected)
Amber Dugas, Republican
Jim “Jimmy” Gilbert, Republican
Robert Poole, Republican
Raphineas “Ray” Riley, Democrat
"Jeff" Wesley, Republican
Lori Lamm-Williams, Republican
Albany Town Council (five to be elected)
Jerry Glascock, Republican
Richard Herring, Jr., Republican
Peter Don Onofry, Republican
Kimberly Stewart, Republican
S. Gerald Stilley, Republican
John Thomas, No Party
Melinda Zalson, No Party
Below are the offices that drew only one qualifier, per the Secretary of State’s office:
Livingston Parish School Board - District 1
Brad Sharp, Republican
Livingston Parish School Board - District 2
Kelle Dickerson, Republican
Livingston Parish School Board - District 3
“Jeff” Frizell, Republican
Livingston Parish School Board - District 5
Cecil Harris, Republican
Livingston Parish School Board - District 6
Jeffery Cox, Republican
Denham Springs Mayor
Gerard Landry, Republican
Albany Mayor
Eileen Bates-McCarroll, Republican
Albany Chief of Police
Boyd Wild, Republican
