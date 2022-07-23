Qualifying opens for 2022 fall election

A sign inside the Livingston Parish Courthouse directs people where they can sign up to qualify for the fall 2022 election. More than a dozen local seats could be on the ballot.

 David Gray | The News

There will be local races in French Settlement, Killian, Denham Springs, Albany, and the Livingston Parish School Board on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Qualifying for the fall election wrapped up July 22, with a total of 40 candidates putting their names in for 27 public offices in Livingston Parish.

Races will be held for four seats on the School Board, five seats on councils in both Denham Springs and Albany, two seats on aldermen boards in both Killian and French Settlement, and a mayoral race in Killian.

A total of eight public offices drew one qualifier, meaning the lone candidate wins the seat.

The Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 11 seat was the only public office in Livingston Parish that did not draw a candidate.

The primary election will be Saturday, Nov. 8. Early voting runs Oct. 25 - Nov. 1, excluding Sunday.

Below are the offices that drew multiple qualifiers, per the Secretary of State’s office:

Livingston Parish School Board - District 4

Bradley “Brad” Harris, Republican

“Jeff” Pendergrass, Republican

Livingston Parish School Board - District 7

Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham, Republican

Ryan Pope, Republican

Livingston Parish School Board - District 8

“Ron” McMorris, Republican

Monica Madere Sullivan, Republican

Livingston Parish School Board - District 9

Devin Gregoire, Republican

“Steve” Link, Republican

Killian Mayor

Kenny Bayhi, Independent

Ronald L. Sharp, Sr., Republican

Town of Killian Board of Aldermen (two to be elected)

Brent Ballard, Republican

Patrick Canal, Republican

Kimberly Gill, Independent

Amanda Jacobsen, Republican

Leon Vicks, Democrat

Town of French Settlement Board of Aldermen (two to be elected)

Jeremy Aydell, Republican

Sean Clouatre, Democrat

Roland Gutbier, Republican

Paul Matherne, Democrat

Denham Springs City Council (five to be elected)

Amber Dugas, Republican

Jim “Jimmy” Gilbert, Republican

Robert Poole, Republican

Raphineas “Ray” Riley, Democrat

"Jeff" Wesley, Republican

Lori Lamm-Williams, Republican

Albany Town Council (five to be elected)

Jerry Glascock, Republican

Richard Herring, Jr., Republican

Peter Don Onofry, Republican

Kimberly Stewart, Republican

S. Gerald Stilley, Republican

John Thomas, No Party

Melinda Zalson, No Party

Below are the offices that drew only one qualifier, per the Secretary of State’s office:

Livingston Parish School Board - District 1

Brad Sharp, Republican

Livingston Parish School Board - District 2

Kelle Dickerson, Republican

Livingston Parish School Board - District 3

“Jeff” Frizell, Republican

Livingston Parish School Board - District 5

Cecil Harris, Republican

Livingston Parish School Board - District 6

Jeffery Cox, Republican

Denham Springs Mayor

Gerard Landry, Republican

Albany Mayor

Eileen Bates-McCarroll, Republican

Albany Chief of Police

Boyd Wild, Republican

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.