Livingston Parish Courthouse
Livingston Parish Courthouse

 File Photo | The News

Christmas will come early for those political interests who have their eyes set on the fall election.

Qualifying for local candidates begins Wednesday, July 22 and runs through Friday. Interested parties will be directed to the Clerk of Court's office in Livingston which will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the three-day period.

The election will be held Nov. 3, with early voting beginning Saturday, Oct. 20 and running through Oct. 27, skipping Sunday. There will not be a two-week early voting period as there was for the delayed spring elections.

Qualifiers are reminded that they may have to wait outside or in a vehicle, as a limited number of registrants will be allowed in the Clerk of Court's office at any time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Potential candidates can follow this link to the Secretary of State documentation to see if they are qualified to run for office.

The Secretary of State lists the following 50 seats for election in the Nov. 3 primary:

  1. Presidential electors
  2. U.S. Senator
  3. U.S. Representative - 6th Congressional District
  4. Public Service Commission - District 1
  5. District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division A
  6. District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division B
  7. District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division C
  8. District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division D
  9. District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division E
  10. District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division F
  11. District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division I
  12. District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division J
  13. District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division K
  14. District Attorney 21st Judicial District Court
  15. City Judge City Court, City of Denham Springs
  16. City Marshal City Court, City of Denham Springs
  17. School Board Member - District 5
  18. Justice of the Peace - Ward 1
  19. Justice of the Peace - Ward 3
  20. Justice of the Peace - Ward 4
  21. Justice of the Peace - Ward 5
  22. Justice of the Peace - Ward 6
  23. Justice of the Peace - Ward 7
  24. Justice of the Peace - Ward 8
  25. Justice of the Peace - Ward 9
  26. Justice of the Peace - Ward 10
  27. Justice of the Peace - Ward 11
  28. Constable - Ward 1
  29. Constable - Ward 3
  30. Constable - Ward 4
  31. Constable - Ward 5
  32. Constable - Ward 6
  33. Constable - Ward 7
  34. Constable - Ward 8
  35. Constable - Ward 9
  36. Constable - Ward 10
  37. Constable - Ward 11
  38. Mayor City of Walker
  39. Mayor Town of Livingston
  40. Mayor Village of French Settlement
  41. Mayor Village of Port Vincent
  42. Chief of Police City of Walker
  43. Chief of Police Town of Livingston
  44. Chief of Police Village of French Settlement
  45. Councilmen at Large City of Walker (2 to be elected)
  46. Council District 1, City of Walker
  47. Council District 2, City of Walker
  48. Council District 3, City of Walker
  49. Alderman Town of Livingston (5 to be elected)
  50. Alderman Village of French Settlement (3 to be elected)
  51. Alderman Village of Port Vincent (3 to be elected)

Please note this is not the full ballot for Nov. 3, which will contain other items. These are the electorate seats that require a qualifier.

