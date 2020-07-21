Christmas will come early for those political interests who have their eyes set on the fall election.
Qualifying for local candidates begins Wednesday, July 22 and runs through Friday. Interested parties will be directed to the Clerk of Court's office in Livingston which will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the three-day period.
The election will be held Nov. 3, with early voting beginning Saturday, Oct. 20 and running through Oct. 27, skipping Sunday. There will not be a two-week early voting period as there was for the delayed spring elections.
Qualifiers are reminded that they may have to wait outside or in a vehicle, as a limited number of registrants will be allowed in the Clerk of Court's office at any time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Potential candidates can follow this link to the Secretary of State documentation to see if they are qualified to run for office.
The Secretary of State lists the following 50 seats for election in the Nov. 3 primary:
- Presidential electors
- U.S. Senator
- U.S. Representative - 6th Congressional District
- Public Service Commission - District 1
- District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division A
- District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division B
- District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division C
- District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division D
- District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division E
- District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division F
- District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division I
- District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division J
- District Judge 21st Judicial District Court - Division K
- District Attorney 21st Judicial District Court
- City Judge City Court, City of Denham Springs
- City Marshal City Court, City of Denham Springs
- School Board Member - District 5
- Justice of the Peace - Ward 1
- Justice of the Peace - Ward 3
- Justice of the Peace - Ward 4
- Justice of the Peace - Ward 5
- Justice of the Peace - Ward 6
- Justice of the Peace - Ward 7
- Justice of the Peace - Ward 8
- Justice of the Peace - Ward 9
- Justice of the Peace - Ward 10
- Justice of the Peace - Ward 11
- Constable - Ward 1
- Constable - Ward 3
- Constable - Ward 4
- Constable - Ward 5
- Constable - Ward 6
- Constable - Ward 7
- Constable - Ward 8
- Constable - Ward 9
- Constable - Ward 10
- Constable - Ward 11
- Mayor City of Walker
- Mayor Town of Livingston
- Mayor Village of French Settlement
- Mayor Village of Port Vincent
- Chief of Police City of Walker
- Chief of Police Town of Livingston
- Chief of Police Village of French Settlement
- Councilmen at Large City of Walker (2 to be elected)
- Council District 1, City of Walker
- Council District 2, City of Walker
- Council District 3, City of Walker
- Alderman Town of Livingston (5 to be elected)
- Alderman Village of French Settlement (3 to be elected)
- Alderman Village of Port Vincent (3 to be elected)
Please note this is not the full ballot for Nov. 3, which will contain other items. These are the electorate seats that require a qualifier.

