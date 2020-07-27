The spread of the novel coronavirus continues to affect Louisiana, but election season will go on as planned.
The ballot for the fall election is now set after qualifying wrapped up at the Clerk of Court's office Friday.
Incumbent Bill Cassidy has drawn several contestants in the United States Senate race for one of the two positions. Also on the national scale, Congressional District 6 opponent Garret Graves - who won his last election with 80% of the vote - has drawn a Livingston Parish challenger from Shannon Sloan, a libertarian. Sloan lost the race for Parish Council District 3 in the fall of 2019, with Maurice 'Scooter' Keen taking that win.
Locally, an election is heating up between former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputy Jim Brown and incumbent David Addison for the Walker Police Chief race. The rest of the city's leadership was elected without opposition.
The Town of Livingston is shaping up to be the hotbed of politics for this fall's local elections. The mayor, police chief, and all alderman seats are up for grabs and have drawn challengers - many skewing to younger demographics. Three men will run for mayor, two for police chief, and ten residents have thrown their name into the ring for five seats on the board of aldermen.
Livingston is the next area poised for growth in the Livingston Parish area. The population as of 2017 totaled 2,872, an expansion of 900 residents since 2000.
Growth has spurred an influx of new businesses within the corporate limits. Two of the biggest industrial additions to the parish in recent years – Epic Piping and a Pepsi distribution plant – are nestled just outside the town limits, but they promise to further spark the expansion.
“Right now, our biggest problem is infrastructure,” outgoing mayor David McReary said. “We’re trying to plan three to five years out.” McReary chose not to run for re-election, instead shooting for chief of police with a background in law enforcement.
A market profile provided by the Livingston Economic Development Council show a that the town’s median income, housing value, and population by age all signify upward mobility.
The town had 879 housing units as of 2017. The number is nearly twice the total in 2000.
The median household income bracket for 2017 was $56,368, which is expected to rise to $65,008 by 2022.
The largest percentage of housing value – 21.9 percent – comes from dwellings in the $200,000-$249,999 range. The median household value as of 2017 was $150,769, which is expected to rise to $188,060 by 2022.
The majority population in age is 15.6 percent in the 25-34 bracket, 14.9 percent between 35 and 44, and 13.2 percent between 45 and 54.
The election will be held Nov. 3, with early voting beginning Saturday, Oct. 20 and running through Oct. 27, skipping Sunday. There will not be a two-week early voting period as there was for the delayed spring elections.
The Secretary of State lists the following candidates qualified on the final day of the event and will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
PRESIDENT
NONE
SENATOR
Beryl Billiot 07/23/2020 No Party
78136 Hwy. 51 Kentwood, LA 70444 Am Ind
985-614-0550 Male
John Paul Bourgeois 07/22/2020 No Party
337 Bookmeade Dr. Gretna, LA 70056 Other
504-323-4756 Male
Reno Jean Daret III 07/23/2020 No Party
6805 Glendale St. Metairie, LA 70003 White
504-417-2979 Male
Derrick "Champ" Edwards 07/22/2020 Democrat
P.O. Box 2827 Harvey, LA 70059 Black
866-878-2085 Male
"Xan" John 07/23/2020 Other
211 Biltmore Way Lafayette, LA 70508 White
337-581-7333 Male
David Drew Knight 07/22/2020 Democrat
1727 Desire St. New Orleans, LA 70117 White
000-000-0000 Male
Adrian Perkins 07/23/2020 Democrat
9605 Stratmore Cir. Shreveport, LA 71115 Black
000-000-0000 Male
Antoine Pierce 07/22/2020 Democrat
P.O. Box 86028 Baton Rouge, LA 70879 Black
225-242-9986 Male
Aaron C. Sigler 07/23/2020 Libertarian
42209 Jefferson Dr. Hammond, LA 70403 White
660-349-9544 Male
Peter Wenstrup 07/23/2020 Democrat
1936 4th St. New Orleans, LA 70113 White
504-982-9689 Male
"Bill" Cassidy 07/24/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 80505 Baton Rouge, LA 70898 White
225-726-7570 Male
Jamar Montgomery 07/24/2020 No Party
1900 Texas Ave., Ste. C Shreveport, LA 71103 Black
909-740-3532 Male
Dustin Murphy 07/24/2020 Republican
3370 Okaloosa Rd. Eros, LA 71238 White
318-614-9214 Male
REPRESENTATIVE - 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Garret Graves 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 6485 Baton Rouge, LA 70896 Other
225-439-7053 Male
Richard "RPT" Torregano 07/22/2020 No Party
4170 Jefferson Woods Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70809 White
225-620-7899 Male
Shannon Sloan 07/24/2020 Libertarian
9943 W. Summerfield Dr. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-454-9280 Female
Dartanyon "DAW" Williams 07/24/2020 Democrat
2167 Beaumont Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Black
833-329-4872 Male
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION - DISTRICT 1
Richard "Richie" Sanderson II 07/22/2020 Republican
5824 Plauche Ct. New Orleans, LA 70123 White
504-733-1111 Male
John F. Schwegmann 07/22/2020 No Party
1332 Chickasaw Ave. Metairie, LA 70005 White
504-837-2029 Male
Eric Skrmetta 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 55896 Metairie, LA 70055 White
504-833-6791 Male
William Boartfield Jr. 07/23/2020 Green
P.O. Box 2332 Harvey, LA 70058 White
504-493-8117 Male
Allen H. Borne Jr. 07/24/2020 Democrat
4902 S. Claiborne Ave. New Orleans, LA 70125 White
504-899-1234 Male
"Big John" Mason 07/24/2020 Republican
4716 Kawanee Ave. Metairie, LA 70006 White
504-509-0274 Male
Kevin Pearson 07/24/2020 Republican
1349 Corporate Square Dr., Ste. 6 Slidell, LA 70458 White
985-290-3586 Male
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION A
"Jeff" Johnson 07/22/2020 Republican
18261 Hwy. 10 Kentwood, LA 70444 White
985-748-9445 Male
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION B
Charlotte Hughes Foster 07/22/2020 Republican
23996 Ferry Landing Dr. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-791-4541 Female
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION C
Erika Williams Sledge 07/22/2020 Republican
42588 S. Range Rd. Hammond, LA 70403 White
985-351-2810 Female
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION D
Brian Abels 07/22/2020 Republican
24836 Plantation Lake Ave. Denham Springs, LA 70726White
225-243-5482 Male
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION E
Brenda Bedsole Ricks 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 280 Amite, LA 70422 White
985-748-8439 Female
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION F
Colt Fore 07/22/2020 Republican
8214 Belle Helene Dr. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-664-0304 Male
William Scott Dykes 07/23/2020 Republican
9 Silman Ave. Hammond, LA 70401White
985-517-4331 Male
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION I
Blair Downing Edwards 07/22/2020 Republican
18016 Highland Tr. Independence , LA 70443 White
985-748-9445 Female
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION J
Jeffrey "Jeff" Cashe 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 693 Hammond, LA 70404 White
985-340-8177 Male
21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION K
Jeffery Thomas Oglesbee 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 1854 Hammond, LA 70404 White
985-687-5333 Male
21st JUDICIAL COURT DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Scott M. Perrilloux 07/22/2020 Republican
17120 Natures Tr. Hammond, LA 70403 White
985-345-5506 Male
CITY COURT JUDGE - CITY OF DENHAM SPRINGS
Jerry Denton Jr. 07/22/2020 Republican
24265 Canyon Rd. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-305-8582 Male
CITY MARSHAL - CITY OF DENHAM SPRINGS
Joe Shumate 07/22/2020 Republican
24100 Ferry Landing Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-933-0964 Male
LIVINGSTON PARISH SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 5
Cecil Harris 07/22/2020 Republican
8326 Harris Rd. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-665-8956 Male
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 1
Jeff Sachse 07/22/2020 Republican
7653 Kingsley Dr. Denham Springs, LA 70706 White
225-667-1500 Male
Decky Pritchard 07/23/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 181 Watson, LA 70786 White
225-788-3902 Female
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 3
Rhonda Wheat 07/23/2020 Republican
20800 Adam Averett Rd. Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-698-6673 Female
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 4
Max Owens 07/22/2020 Independent
P.O. Box 53 Albany, LA 70711 White
225-351-9756 Male
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 5
Clara Day 07/24/2020 Republican
14689 Paradise Rd. Maurepas, LA 70449 White
225-978-2052 Female
Tanya Moran 07/23/2020 No Party
14376 Gibson Rd. Maurepas, LA 70449 White
225-313-7689 Female
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 6
Fred Armand Jr. 07/22/2020 Independent
27520 Heritage Ln. Springfield, LA 70462 White
225-278-6506 Male
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 7
Sandra "Allen" Causey 07/22/2020 Republican
10964 LA Hwy. 1033 Denham Springs, LA 70726White
225-921-5282 Female
Lisa McCoy 07/23/2020 No Party
P.O. Box 751 Walker, LA 70785 White
225-315-4938 Female
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 8
Lance Radley 07/23/2020 Democrat
32447 Mangum Chapel Rd. Walker, LA 70785 White
225-202-8631 Male
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 9
Rita Stewart 07/22/2020 Independent
P.O. Box 657 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-686-8244 Female
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 10
David Hooter 07/22/2020 Republican
26735 Hwy. 444 Springfield, LA 70462 White
225-413-8561 Male
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 11
Cindy Strange Small 07/22/2020 Republican
30930 N. Walker Rd. Walker, LA 70785 White
225-664-2893 Female
CONSTABLE WARD 1
Robert Everett 07/22/2020 Republican
35742 Bend Rd. Denham Springs, LA 70706 White
225-936-5027 Male
CONSTABLE WARD 3
Collins Wheat 07/23/2020 Republican
20800 Adam Averett Rd. Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-698-6673 Male
CONSTABLE WARD 4
Terry Glascock 07/22/2020 Republican
30192 Pine Oak Dr. Albany, LA 70711 White
985-351-0962 Male
Sidney "Sid" Woods Jr. 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 586 Albany, LA 70711 White
985-415-2154 Male
CONSTABLE WARD 5
Troy Guitreau 07/23/2020 Democrat
13305 Lewis Rd. Maurepas, LA 70449 White
225-315-8099 Male
Keith "Hawkeye" Landry 07/23/2020 Democrat
13267 Hanna Rd. Maurepas, LA 70449 White
225-571-3266 Male
Travis Vernon 07/23/2020 Republican
15542 Penalber Rd. Maurepas, LA 70449 White
225-910-1336 Male
CONSTABLE WARD 6
Glenn Hoover 07/22/2020 Republican
24601 Blood River Rd. Springfield, LA 70462 White
985-507-0101 Male
CONSTABLE WARD 7
Mark Duncan 07/22/2020 No Party
17255 Oak Ridge Dr. Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-888-6705 Male
Kareena McCoy 07/23/2020 No Party
23949 South Park Ln. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-954-7745 Female
CONSTABLE WARD 8
Gerald Butch Mack 07/23/2020 Republican
33175 N. Doyle Rd. Holden, LA 70744 White
225-247-1859 Male
CONSTABLE WARD 9
"Nick" Dimattia 07/24/2020 Republican
29545 Lard Rd. Holden, LA 70744 White
225-405-0885 Male
LeRoy Owens 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 222 Holden, LA 70744 White
225-567-6611 Male
CONSTABLE WARD 10
Kathleen Abels 07/23/2020 Republican
28420 Ridge Ln. Springfield, LA 70462 White
225-268-7988 Female
CONSTABLE WARD 11
Bobby Smith 07/23/2020 Republican
27270 Watson Ln. Walker, LA 70785 White
225-665-5028 Male
MAYOR - CITY OF WALKER
"Jimmy" Watson 07/22/2020 Republican
13561 Graham Ln. Walker, LA 70785 White
225-665-4356 Male
MAYOR - TOWN OF LIVINGSTON
Rodney Miller 07/22/2020 No Party
P.O. Box 88 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-445-1793 Male
Jonathan "J.T." Taylor 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 1221 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-405-5840 Male
Rodney Erdey 07/23/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 337 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-933-3530 Male
MAYOR - FRENCH SETTLEMENT
Rhonda Lobell 07/24/2020 Republican
16900 Schexnaider Dr. French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-268-8171 Female
Christopher Saucier 07/22/2020 Republican
16070 LA Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-202-9816 Male
Haley Unbehagen 07/22/2020 Republican
17036 Good Times Rd. French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-450-7730 Female
MAYOR - PORT VINCENT
Monya H. Crowell 07/22/2020 Republican
14730 Louise St. Port Vincent, LA 70726 White
225-933-2149 Female
Angela Elmore 07/22/2020 No Party
18664 Scivicque Ln. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-337-1874 Female
Kolby Frederick 07/22/2020 Republican
14875 Linda Ln. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White
225-223-9468 Male
POLICE CHIEF - CITY OF WALKER
David Addison 07/22/2020 Republican
13730 Kelley St. Walker, LA 70785 White
225-335-5566 Male
"Jim" Brown 07/22/2020 Republican
14362 Carrol Ave. Walker, LA 70785 White
225-500-6194 Male
POLICE CHIEF - TOWN OF LIVINGSTON
Randy Dufrene Sr. 07/22/2020 Democrat
PO Box 811 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-413-7364 Male
David McCreary 07/22/2020 Republican
20630 Blind St. Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-485-0152 Male
POLICE CHIEF - FRENCH SETTLEMENT
Cary Mosby 07/22/2020 No Party
15290 Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-279-1809 Male
Wesley Murphy 07/22/2020 Republican
15102 LA Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-726-6776 Male
COUNCILMAN AT LARGE - CITY OF WALKER (2 TO BE ELECTED)
Scarlett Milton Major 07/22/2020 Republican
13699 Aydell Ln. Walker, LA 70785 White
225-936-0683 Female
Richard Wales 07/22/2020 Republican
13964 Guy St. Walker, LA 70785 White
225-978-3283 Male
ALDERMAN - TOWN OF LIVINGSTON (5 TO BE ELECTED)
Percy Edler 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 1476 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-686-7211 Male
Jessie "Dusty" Glascock 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 651 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-313-9526 Male
Duane May 07/23/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 485 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-363-7474 Male
James "Jimmy" Nesom 07/23/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 758 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-341-9764 Male
Joey Sibley 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 643 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-978-3644 Male
Joshua Smith 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 621 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-247-2019 Male
Kacie Stewart 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 1332 Livingston , LA 70754 White
225-413-6187 Female
Robert Stewart 07/22/2020 Republican
29228 S. Range Rd. Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-301-1418 Male
"Zach" Thomason 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 1492 Livingston, LA 70754 White
225-505-6713 Male
"Tray" Smith 07/24/2020 Republican
20220 Spruce St. Livingston, LA 70754 White
985-335-6385 Male
ALDERMAN - FRENCH SETTLEMENT (3 TO BE ELECTED)
Sandy Ackerman 07/22/2020 Republican
17340 LA Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-270-2811 Female
Angela Eastridge 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 251 French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-788-4687 Female
Chad Porche 07/22/2020 Democrat
17441 Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-715-3988 Male
George Matherne 07/23/2020 No Party
16997 Hwy. 42 French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-323-1086 Male
"Gene" Eleazar 07/24/2020 Republican
16900 Schexnaider Dr. French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-235-8083 Male
Catherine Moran 07/24/2020 Republican
19120 Aydell Ln. French Settlement, LA 70733 White
225-317-2528 Female
ALDERMAN - PORT VINCENT (3 TO BE ELECTED)
Milton Gary Brady 07/22/2020 Democrat
18475 Hwy. 16 Port Vincent, LA 70726 White
225-698-3289 Male
"Mike" Fredericks 07/23/2020 Republican
18405 Guitreau Ln. Port Vincent, LA 70726 White
225-916-9595 Male
COUNCILMAN - CITY OF WALKER DISTRICT 1 (ONE TO BE ELECTED)
Eric Cook 07/22/2020 Democrat
30272 Sunset Ln. Walker, LA 70785 Black
225-337-6151 Male
COUNCILMAN - CITY OF WALKER DISTRICT 2 (ONE TO BE ELECTED)
David Clark 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. Box 1407 Walker, LA 70785 White
225-405-5730 Male
COUNCILMAN - CITY OF WALKER DISTRICT 3 (ONE TO BE ELECTED)
Gary Griffin 07/22/2020 Republican
P.O. BOX 951 Walker, LA 70785 White
225-413-2402 Male
