Candidate Qualifying 2020
Buy Now
David Gray | The News

The spread of the novel coronavirus continues to affect Louisiana, but election season will go on as planned.

The ballot for the fall election is now set after qualifying wrapped up at the Clerk of Court's office Friday.

Incumbent Bill Cassidy has drawn several contestants in the United States Senate race for one of the two positions. Also on the national scale, Congressional District 6 opponent Garret Graves - who won his last election with 80% of the vote - has drawn a Livingston Parish challenger from Shannon Sloan, a libertarian. Sloan lost the race for Parish Council District 3 in the fall of 2019, with Maurice 'Scooter' Keen taking that win.

Locally, an election is heating up between former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputy Jim Brown and incumbent David Addison for the Walker Police Chief race. The rest of the city's leadership was elected without opposition.

The Town of Livingston is shaping up to be the hotbed of politics for this fall's local elections. The mayor, police chief, and all alderman seats are up for grabs and have drawn challengers - many skewing to younger demographics. Three men will run for mayor, two for police chief, and ten residents have thrown their name into the ring for five seats on the board of aldermen.

Livingston is the next area poised for growth in the Livingston Parish area. The population as of 2017 totaled 2,872, an expansion of 900 residents since 2000.

Growth has spurred an influx of new businesses within the corporate limits. Two of the biggest industrial additions to the parish in recent years – Epic Piping and a Pepsi distribution plant – are nestled just outside the town limits, but they promise to further spark the expansion.

“Right now, our biggest problem is infrastructure,” outgoing mayor David McReary said. “We’re trying to plan three to five years out.” McReary chose not to run for re-election, instead shooting for chief of police with a background in law enforcement.

A market profile provided by the Livingston Economic Development Council show a that the town’s median income, housing value, and population by age all signify upward mobility.

The town had 879 housing units as of 2017. The number is nearly twice the total in 2000.

The median household income bracket for 2017 was $56,368, which is expected to rise to $65,008 by 2022.

The largest percentage of housing value – 21.9 percent – comes from dwellings in the $200,000-$249,999 range. The median household value as of 2017 was $150,769, which is expected to rise to $188,060 by 2022.

The majority population in age is 15.6 percent in the 25-34 bracket, 14.9 percent between 35 and 44, and 13.2 percent between 45 and 54.

The election will be held Nov. 3, with early voting beginning Saturday, Oct. 20 and running through Oct. 27, skipping Sunday. There will not be a two-week early voting period as there was for the delayed spring elections.

The Secretary of State lists the following candidates qualified on the final day of the event and will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

PRESIDENT

NONE

SENATOR

Beryl Billiot 07/23/2020 No Party

78136 Hwy. 51 Kentwood, LA 70444 Am Ind

985-614-0550 Male

John Paul Bourgeois 07/22/2020 No Party

337 Bookmeade Dr. Gretna, LA 70056 Other

504-323-4756 Male

Reno Jean Daret III 07/23/2020 No Party

6805 Glendale St. Metairie, LA 70003 White

504-417-2979 Male

Derrick "Champ" Edwards 07/22/2020 Democrat

P.O. Box 2827 Harvey, LA 70059 Black

866-878-2085 Male

"Xan" John 07/23/2020 Other

211 Biltmore Way Lafayette, LA 70508 White

337-581-7333 Male

David Drew Knight 07/22/2020 Democrat

1727 Desire St. New Orleans, LA 70117 White

000-000-0000 Male

Adrian Perkins 07/23/2020 Democrat

9605 Stratmore Cir. Shreveport, LA 71115 Black

000-000-0000 Male

Antoine Pierce 07/22/2020 Democrat

P.O. Box 86028 Baton Rouge, LA 70879 Black

225-242-9986 Male

Aaron C. Sigler 07/23/2020 Libertarian

42209 Jefferson Dr. Hammond, LA 70403 White

660-349-9544 Male

Peter Wenstrup 07/23/2020 Democrat

1936 4th St. New Orleans, LA 70113 White

504-982-9689 Male

"Bill" Cassidy 07/24/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 80505 Baton Rouge, LA 70898 White

225-726-7570 Male

Jamar Montgomery 07/24/2020 No Party

1900 Texas Ave., Ste. C Shreveport, LA 71103 Black

909-740-3532 Male

Dustin Murphy 07/24/2020 Republican

3370 Okaloosa Rd. Eros, LA 71238 White

318-614-9214 Male

REPRESENTATIVE - 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Garret Graves 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 6485 Baton Rouge, LA 70896 Other

225-439-7053 Male

Richard "RPT" Torregano 07/22/2020 No Party

4170 Jefferson Woods Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70809 White

225-620-7899 Male

Shannon Sloan 07/24/2020 Libertarian

9943 W. Summerfield Dr. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-454-9280 Female

Dartanyon "DAW" Williams 07/24/2020 Democrat

2167 Beaumont Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Black

833-329-4872 Male

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION - DISTRICT 1

Richard "Richie" Sanderson II 07/22/2020 Republican

5824 Plauche Ct. New Orleans, LA 70123 White

504-733-1111 Male

John F. Schwegmann 07/22/2020 No Party

1332 Chickasaw Ave. Metairie, LA 70005 White

504-837-2029 Male

Eric Skrmetta 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 55896 Metairie, LA 70055 White

504-833-6791 Male

William Boartfield Jr. 07/23/2020 Green

P.O. Box 2332 Harvey, LA 70058 White

504-493-8117 Male

Allen H. Borne Jr. 07/24/2020 Democrat

4902 S. Claiborne Ave. New Orleans, LA 70125 White

504-899-1234 Male

"Big John" Mason 07/24/2020 Republican

4716 Kawanee Ave. Metairie, LA 70006 White

504-509-0274 Male

Kevin Pearson 07/24/2020 Republican

1349 Corporate Square Dr., Ste. 6 Slidell, LA 70458 White

985-290-3586 Male

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION A

"Jeff" Johnson 07/22/2020 Republican

18261 Hwy. 10 Kentwood, LA 70444 White

985-748-9445 Male

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION B

Charlotte Hughes Foster 07/22/2020 Republican

23996 Ferry Landing Dr. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-791-4541 Female

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION C

Erika Williams Sledge 07/22/2020 Republican

42588 S. Range Rd. Hammond, LA 70403 White

985-351-2810 Female

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION D

Brian Abels 07/22/2020 Republican

24836 Plantation Lake Ave. Denham Springs, LA 70726White

225-243-5482 Male

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION E

Brenda Bedsole Ricks 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 280 Amite, LA 70422 White

985-748-8439 Female

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION F

Colt Fore 07/22/2020 Republican

8214 Belle Helene Dr. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-664-0304 Male

William Scott Dykes 07/23/2020 Republican

9 Silman Ave. Hammond, LA 70401White

985-517-4331 Male

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION I

Blair Downing Edwards 07/22/2020 Republican

18016 Highland Tr. Independence , LA 70443 White

985-748-9445 Female

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION J

Jeffrey "Jeff" Cashe 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 693 Hammond, LA 70404 White

985-340-8177 Male

21st JUDICIAL COURT JUDGE - DIVISION K

Jeffery Thomas Oglesbee 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 1854 Hammond, LA 70404 White

985-687-5333 Male

21st JUDICIAL COURT DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Scott M. Perrilloux 07/22/2020 Republican

17120 Natures Tr. Hammond, LA 70403 White

985-345-5506 Male

CITY COURT JUDGE - CITY OF DENHAM SPRINGS

Jerry Denton Jr. 07/22/2020 Republican

24265 Canyon Rd. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-305-8582 Male

CITY MARSHAL - CITY OF DENHAM SPRINGS

Joe Shumate 07/22/2020 Republican

24100 Ferry Landing Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-933-0964 Male

LIVINGSTON PARISH SCHOOL BOARD - DISTRICT 5

Cecil Harris 07/22/2020 Republican

8326 Harris Rd. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-665-8956 Male

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 1

Jeff Sachse 07/22/2020 Republican

7653 Kingsley Dr. Denham Springs, LA 70706 White

225-667-1500 Male

Decky Pritchard 07/23/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 181 Watson, LA 70786 White

225-788-3902 Female

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 3

Rhonda Wheat 07/23/2020 Republican

20800 Adam Averett Rd. Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-698-6673 Female

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 4

Max Owens 07/22/2020 Independent

P.O. Box 53 Albany, LA 70711 White

225-351-9756 Male

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 5

Clara Day 07/24/2020 Republican

14689 Paradise Rd. Maurepas, LA 70449 White

225-978-2052 Female

Tanya Moran 07/23/2020 No Party

14376 Gibson Rd. Maurepas, LA 70449 White

225-313-7689 Female

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 6

Fred Armand Jr. 07/22/2020 Independent

27520 Heritage Ln. Springfield, LA 70462 White

225-278-6506 Male

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 7

Sandra "Allen" Causey 07/22/2020 Republican

10964 LA Hwy. 1033 Denham Springs, LA 70726White

225-921-5282 Female

Lisa McCoy 07/23/2020 No Party

P.O. Box 751 Walker, LA 70785 White

225-315-4938 Female

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 8

Lance Radley 07/23/2020 Democrat

32447 Mangum Chapel Rd. Walker, LA 70785 White

225-202-8631 Male

 

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 9

Rita Stewart 07/22/2020 Independent

P.O. Box 657 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-686-8244 Female

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 10

David Hooter 07/22/2020 Republican

26735 Hwy. 444 Springfield, LA 70462 White

225-413-8561 Male

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 11

Cindy Strange Small 07/22/2020 Republican

30930 N. Walker Rd. Walker, LA 70785 White

225-664-2893 Female

CONSTABLE WARD 1

Robert Everett 07/22/2020 Republican

35742 Bend Rd. Denham Springs, LA 70706 White

225-936-5027 Male

CONSTABLE WARD 3

Collins Wheat 07/23/2020 Republican

20800 Adam Averett Rd. Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-698-6673 Male

CONSTABLE WARD 4

Terry Glascock 07/22/2020 Republican

30192 Pine Oak Dr. Albany, LA 70711 White

985-351-0962 Male

Sidney "Sid" Woods Jr. 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 586 Albany, LA 70711 White

985-415-2154 Male

CONSTABLE WARD 5

Troy Guitreau 07/23/2020 Democrat

13305 Lewis Rd. Maurepas, LA 70449 White

225-315-8099 Male

Keith "Hawkeye" Landry 07/23/2020 Democrat

13267 Hanna Rd. Maurepas, LA 70449 White

225-571-3266 Male

Travis Vernon 07/23/2020 Republican

15542 Penalber Rd. Maurepas, LA 70449 White

225-910-1336 Male

CONSTABLE WARD 6

Glenn Hoover 07/22/2020 Republican

24601 Blood River Rd. Springfield, LA 70462 White

985-507-0101 Male

CONSTABLE WARD 7

Mark Duncan 07/22/2020 No Party

17255 Oak Ridge Dr. Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-888-6705 Male

Kareena McCoy 07/23/2020 No Party

23949 South Park Ln. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-954-7745 Female

CONSTABLE WARD 8

Gerald Butch Mack 07/23/2020 Republican

33175 N. Doyle Rd. Holden, LA 70744 White

225-247-1859 Male

CONSTABLE WARD 9

"Nick" Dimattia 07/24/2020 Republican

29545 Lard Rd. Holden, LA 70744 White

225-405-0885 Male

LeRoy Owens 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 222 Holden, LA 70744 White

225-567-6611 Male

CONSTABLE WARD 10

Kathleen Abels 07/23/2020 Republican

28420 Ridge Ln. Springfield, LA 70462 White

225-268-7988 Female

CONSTABLE WARD 11

Bobby Smith 07/23/2020 Republican

27270 Watson Ln. Walker, LA 70785 White

225-665-5028 Male

MAYOR - CITY OF WALKER

"Jimmy" Watson 07/22/2020 Republican

13561 Graham Ln. Walker, LA 70785 White

225-665-4356 Male

MAYOR - TOWN OF LIVINGSTON

Rodney Miller 07/22/2020 No Party

P.O. Box 88 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-445-1793 Male

Jonathan "J.T." Taylor 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 1221 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-405-5840 Male

Rodney Erdey 07/23/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 337 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-933-3530 Male

MAYOR - FRENCH SETTLEMENT

Rhonda Lobell 07/24/2020 Republican

16900 Schexnaider Dr. French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-268-8171 Female

Christopher Saucier 07/22/2020 Republican

16070 LA Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-202-9816 Male

Haley Unbehagen 07/22/2020 Republican

17036 Good Times Rd. French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-450-7730 Female

MAYOR - PORT VINCENT

Monya H. Crowell 07/22/2020 Republican

14730 Louise St. Port Vincent, LA 70726 White

225-933-2149 Female

Angela Elmore 07/22/2020 No Party

18664 Scivicque Ln. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-337-1874 Female

Kolby Frederick 07/22/2020 Republican

14875 Linda Ln. Denham Springs, LA 70726 White

225-223-9468 Male

POLICE CHIEF - CITY OF WALKER

David Addison 07/22/2020 Republican

13730 Kelley St. Walker, LA 70785 White

225-335-5566 Male

"Jim" Brown 07/22/2020 Republican

14362 Carrol Ave. Walker, LA 70785 White

225-500-6194 Male

POLICE CHIEF - TOWN OF LIVINGSTON

Randy Dufrene Sr. 07/22/2020 Democrat

PO Box 811 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-413-7364 Male

David McCreary 07/22/2020 Republican

20630 Blind St. Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-485-0152 Male

POLICE CHIEF - FRENCH SETTLEMENT

Cary Mosby 07/22/2020 No Party

15290 Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-279-1809 Male

Wesley Murphy 07/22/2020 Republican

15102 LA Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-726-6776 Male

COUNCILMAN AT LARGE - CITY OF WALKER (2 TO BE ELECTED)

Scarlett Milton Major 07/22/2020 Republican

13699 Aydell Ln. Walker, LA 70785 White

225-936-0683 Female

Richard Wales 07/22/2020 Republican

13964 Guy St. Walker, LA 70785 White

225-978-3283 Male

ALDERMAN - TOWN OF LIVINGSTON (5 TO BE ELECTED)

Percy Edler 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 1476 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-686-7211 Male

Jessie "Dusty" Glascock 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 651 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-313-9526 Male

Duane May 07/23/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 485 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-363-7474 Male

James "Jimmy" Nesom 07/23/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 758 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-341-9764 Male

Joey Sibley 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 643 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-978-3644 Male

Joshua Smith 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 621 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-247-2019 Male

Kacie Stewart 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 1332 Livingston , LA 70754 White

225-413-6187 Female

Robert Stewart 07/22/2020 Republican

29228 S. Range Rd. Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-301-1418 Male

"Zach" Thomason 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 1492 Livingston, LA 70754 White

225-505-6713 Male

"Tray" Smith 07/24/2020 Republican

20220 Spruce St. Livingston, LA 70754 White

985-335-6385 Male

ALDERMAN - FRENCH SETTLEMENT (3 TO BE ELECTED)

Sandy Ackerman 07/22/2020 Republican

17340 LA Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-270-2811 Female

Angela Eastridge 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 251 French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-788-4687 Female

Chad Porche 07/22/2020 Democrat

17441 Hwy. 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-715-3988 Male

George Matherne 07/23/2020 No Party

16997 Hwy. 42 French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-323-1086 Male

"Gene" Eleazar 07/24/2020 Republican

16900 Schexnaider Dr. French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-235-8083 Male

Catherine Moran 07/24/2020 Republican

19120 Aydell Ln. French Settlement, LA 70733 White

225-317-2528 Female

ALDERMAN - PORT VINCENT (3 TO BE ELECTED)

Milton Gary Brady 07/22/2020 Democrat

18475 Hwy. 16 Port Vincent, LA 70726 White

225-698-3289 Male

"Mike" Fredericks 07/23/2020 Republican

18405 Guitreau Ln. Port Vincent, LA 70726 White

225-916-9595 Male

COUNCILMAN - CITY OF WALKER DISTRICT 1 (ONE TO BE ELECTED)

Eric Cook 07/22/2020 Democrat

30272 Sunset Ln. Walker, LA 70785 Black

225-337-6151 Male

COUNCILMAN - CITY OF WALKER DISTRICT 2 (ONE TO BE ELECTED)

David Clark 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. Box 1407 Walker, LA 70785 White

225-405-5730 Male

COUNCILMAN - CITY OF WALKER DISTRICT 3 (ONE TO BE ELECTED)

Gary Griffin 07/22/2020 Republican

P.O. BOX 951 Walker, LA 70785 White

225-413-2402 Male 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.