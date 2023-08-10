Qualifying for the fall 2023 election cycle wrapped up Aug. 10.
The high-profile races are for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and state treasurer.
In Livingston Parish, voters will decide on four seats in the House of Representatives and four seats for State Senate. On a more local level, voters will decide on parish president, sheriff, and all nine Livingston Parish Council seats.
The election is Saturday, Oct. 14.
Below are those who qualified for offices, per the Secretary of State’s office:
STATE SEATS
Governor
Benjamin Barnes (I)
Patrick Henry "Dat" Barthel (R)
Daniel M. "Danny" Cole (D)
Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, Jr. (D)
Xavier Ellis (R)
"Keitron" Gagnon (NP)
Sharon W. Hewitt (R)
Jeffery Istre (I)
"Xan" John (R)
"Jeff" Landry (R)
Hunter Lundy (I)
Richard Nelson (R)
John Schroder (R)
Frank Scurlock (I)
Stephen "Wags" Waguespack (R)
Shawn Wilson (D)
Lieutenant Governor
Elbert "Pawpaw" Guillory (R)
"Tami" Hotard (R)
Willie Jones (D)
William "Billy" Nungesser (R)
Bruce Payton (I)
Chester Pritchett (NP)
Gary Rispone (NP)
Secretary of State
"Gwen" Collins-Greenup (D)
"Mike" Francis (R)
Amanda "Smith" Jennings (O)
Thomas J. Kennedy III (R)
Nancy Landry (R)
Arthur A. Morrell (D)
Clay Schexnayder (R)
Brandon Trosclair (R)
Attorney General
Lindsey Cheek (D)
"Marty" Maley (R)
"Liz" Baker Murrill (R)
John Stefanski (R)
Perry Walker Terrebonne (D)
Treasurer
John Fleming (R)
Dustin Granger (D)
Scott McKnight (R)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry
Michael G. "Mike" Strain (R)
Commissioner of Insurance
"Tim" Temple (R)
R.D. "Rich" Weaver (D)
BESE District 6
"Ronnie" Morris (R)
Jodi Rollins (R)
State Senator 6th Senatorial District
"Rick" Edmonds (R)
Barry Ivey (R)
State Senator 13th Senatorial District
Valarie Hodges (R)
"Buddy" Mincey, Jr. (R)
State Senator 18th Senatorial District
Eddie J. Lambert (R)
State Senator 37th Senatorial District
Randy Bush (R)
Ivan M. Scioneaux, Jr. (I)
"Bill" Wheat (R)
State Representative 64th Representative District
Kellie Alford (R)
Kellee Hennessy Dickerson (R)
Garry "Frog" Talbert (R)
State Representative 71st Representative District
Walley Avara (R)
"Jim" Norred (R)
Roger Wilder III (R)
State Representative 81st Representative District
Jason Amato (R)
Jeffrey F. "Jeff" Wiley (R)
State Representative 95th Representative District
Aaron Ellis (R)
Shane Mack (R)
LIVINGSTON PARISH/LOCAL SEATS
Sheriff
Jason Ard (R)
Brett McMasters (R)
Clerk of Court
Jason Harris (R)
Assessor
Jeffrey "Jeff" Taylor (R)
Coroner
"Ron" Coe (R)
Parish President
"Jeff" Ard (R)
"Randy" Delatte (R)
Councilman District 1
Trevor W. Dunlap (R)
Richard W. Eppinett (R)
Shane Marler (R)
Lonnie Watts (R)
Councilman District 2
Ryan Chavers (R)
Kyle "Hoot" Parker (R)
Councilman District 3
Alli Castle (R)
Maurice "Scooter" Keen (R)
Brian Ross (R)
Billy Taylor (R)
Councilman District 4
Shelly Taylor (R)
John Wascom (R)
Councilman District 5
Joshua Ebarb (R)
Erin Sandefur (R)
Councilman District 6
Daniel "Dan" Burg (NP)
David Danna (R)
John Mangus (R)
Travis Tharp (R)
Councilman District 7
Ricky Goff (R)
Eric Havard (R)
Councilman District 8
Kenny Bayhi (I)
Dean Coates (R)
Councilman District 9
Joseph "Joe" Erdey (R)
DeWayne Harmon (R)
Summer Smith (R)
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Lisa Hoover Cothern (R)
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 10
Jessica Albarado (R)
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 11
Timothy Ricks (R)
Aldermen Town of Killian
Lyndon Hendley (R)
Ryan Kirkpatrick (R)
Larry LeMaire, Jr. (I)
