Qualifying opens for 2022 fall election

A sign inside the Livingston Parish Courthouse directs people where they can sign up to qualify for the fall 2022 election. More than a dozen local seats could be on the ballot.

 David Gray | The News

Qualifying for the fall 2023 election cycle wrapped up Aug. 10.

The high-profile races are for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and state treasurer.

In Livingston Parish, voters will decide on four seats in the House of Representatives and four seats for State Senate. On a more local level, voters will decide on parish president, sheriff, and all nine Livingston Parish Council seats.

The election is Saturday, Oct. 14.

Below are those who qualified for offices, per the Secretary of State’s office:

STATE SEATS

Governor

Benjamin Barnes (I)

Patrick Henry "Dat" Barthel (R)

Daniel M. "Danny" Cole (D)

Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, Jr. (D)

Xavier Ellis (R)

"Keitron" Gagnon (NP)

Sharon W. Hewitt (R)

Jeffery Istre (I)

"Xan" John (R)

"Jeff" Landry (R)

Hunter Lundy (I)

Richard Nelson (R)

John Schroder (R)

Frank Scurlock (I)

Stephen "Wags" Waguespack (R)

Shawn Wilson (D)

Lieutenant Governor

Elbert "Pawpaw" Guillory (R)

"Tami" Hotard (R)

Willie Jones (D)

William "Billy" Nungesser (R)

Bruce Payton (I)

Chester Pritchett (NP)

Gary Rispone (NP)

Secretary of State

"Gwen" Collins-Greenup (D)

"Mike" Francis (R)

Amanda "Smith" Jennings (O)

Thomas J. Kennedy III (R)

Nancy Landry (R)

Arthur A. Morrell (D)

Clay Schexnayder (R)

Brandon Trosclair (R)

Attorney General

Lindsey Cheek (D)

"Marty" Maley (R)

"Liz" Baker Murrill (R)

John Stefanski (R)

Perry Walker Terrebonne (D)

Treasurer

John Fleming (R)

Dustin Granger (D)

Scott McKnight (R)

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry

Michael G. "Mike" Strain (R)

Commissioner of Insurance

"Tim" Temple (R)

R.D. "Rich" Weaver (D)

BESE District 6

"Ronnie" Morris (R)

Jodi Rollins (R)

State Senator 6th Senatorial District

"Rick" Edmonds (R)

Barry Ivey (R)

State Senator 13th Senatorial District

Valarie Hodges (R)

"Buddy" Mincey, Jr. (R)

State Senator 18th Senatorial District

Eddie J. Lambert (R)

State Senator 37th Senatorial District

Randy Bush (R)

Ivan M. Scioneaux, Jr. (I)

"Bill" Wheat (R)

State Representative 64th Representative District

Kellie Alford (R)

Kellee Hennessy Dickerson (R)

Garry "Frog" Talbert (R)

State Representative 71st Representative District

Walley Avara (R)

"Jim" Norred (R)

Roger Wilder III (R)

State Representative 81st Representative District

Jason Amato (R)

Jeffrey F. "Jeff" Wiley (R)

State Representative 95th Representative District

Aaron Ellis (R)

Shane Mack (R)

LIVINGSTON PARISH/LOCAL SEATS

Sheriff

Jason Ard (R)

Brett McMasters (R)

Clerk of Court

Jason Harris (R)

Assessor

Jeffrey "Jeff" Taylor (R)

Coroner

"Ron" Coe (R)

Parish President

"Jeff" Ard (R)

"Randy" Delatte (R)

Councilman District 1

Trevor W. Dunlap (R)

Richard W. Eppinett (R)

Shane Marler (R)

Lonnie Watts (R)

Councilman District 2

Ryan Chavers (R)

Kyle "Hoot" Parker (R)

Councilman District 3

Alli Castle (R)

Maurice "Scooter" Keen (R)

Brian Ross (R)

Billy Taylor (R)

Councilman District 4

Shelly Taylor (R)

John Wascom (R)

Councilman District 5

Joshua Ebarb (R)

Erin Sandefur (R)

Councilman District 6

Daniel "Dan" Burg (NP)

David Danna (R)

John Mangus (R)

Travis Tharp (R)

Councilman District 7

Ricky Goff (R)

Eric Havard (R)

Councilman District 8

Kenny Bayhi (I)

Dean Coates (R)

Councilman District 9

Joseph "Joe" Erdey (R)

DeWayne Harmon (R)

Summer Smith (R)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Lisa Hoover Cothern (R)

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 10

Jessica Albarado (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 11

Timothy Ricks (R)

Aldermen Town of Killian

Lyndon Hendley (R)

Ryan Kirkpatrick (R)

Larry LeMaire, Jr. (I)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.