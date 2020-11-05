(The Center Square) – A top Democratic data firm warned in September that President Donald Trump may appear to have won the election after votes were tallied Election Day but he then might lose after all the mail-in ballots were counted.
"We are sounding an alarm and saying that this is a very real possibility, that the data is going to show on election night an incredible victory for Donald Trump," Hawkfish CEO Josh Mendelsohn told Axios, calling the effect a "red mirage."
Mendelsohn’s interview aired on HBO.
Hawkfish, a Democratic data firm, is primarily funded by billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. The firm projected that far more Democrats would vote by mail than Republicans based on a July 1-Aug. 16 survey of 17,263 registered voters nationwide.
"When every legitimate vote is tallied and we get to that final day, which will be some day after Election Day, it will in fact show that what happened on election night was exactly that, a mirage," Mendelsohn said. "It looked like Donald Trump was in the lead, and he fundamentally was not when every ballot gets counted."
Several election analysts have warned that because of the expected large increase in mail-in and absentee voting, it may take days or weeks to know the final results from the Nov. 3 election, the Washington Examiner reported.
Washington, D.C. advocacy group Judicial Watch released a comparison study of Census Bureau population statistics and state voter registration data and found a notable disparity, warning that a massive voter fraud and “dirty” voter roll scheme is underway.
The study, published by the Washington Times, found that in 352 U.S. counties in 29 states, there were 1.8 million more registered voters than eligible voting-age citizens.
“In other words, the registration rates of those counties exceeded 100% of eligible voters,” Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, said.
Eight states had statewide registration rates that exceeded 100 percent, the report found: Alaska, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
Other options for voter fraud include discarding ballots, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Pennsylvania reports.
On Sept. 21, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI’s Scranton Resident Office investigated reports of potential issues with a small number of mail-in ballots at the Luzerne County Board of Elections.
They recovered nine ballots that had been discarded, of which seven were cast for President Donald Trump.
“Two of the discarded ballots had been resealed inside their appropriate envelopes by Luzerne elections staff prior to recovery by the FBI and the contents of those 2 ballots are unknown,” the U.S. Attorney Office said.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, “the only way Trump loses in November is if you have a proliferation of voting by mail in state after state, particularly the swing states.”
He said once voting in person is removed, “it is absolute pandemonium. It’s wide open for fraud, and the left will take advantage of that and they will steal every election until the end of time.”
“What stops you from voting for” the person who used to live at your address if a ballot is mailed to them, Patrick asked.
He also referred to a Fox News interview with the Greater New York Black Lives Matter President Hawk Newsome, who said, “if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.”
“If they’re willing to burn the country down, tear a statue down, you don’t think they’re going to go steal some ballots out of a mailbox?” Patrick asked.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leading the Trump Campaign’s litigation team in several states in which lawsuits over alleged voter fraud are underway, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.