Livingston Parish received anywhere from 1/2" to 1" of rain overnight, but more rain is still expected as remnants of Barry bust through the coast and into the area.
The weather bands are capable of rain 4" - 6", according to the National Weather Service (NWS), which could cause flash flooding in some areas. High winds that can cause tornadoes. Twisters have been reported in the Watson, Walker, and Albany areas as of 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
As of 10:30 a.m., Barry was still spinning in central Louisiana and pulling rain and winds in from the Gulf of Mexico. Forecast weather shows more rain and wind is possible for Livingston Parish heading in Sunday evening and Monday morning.
Local law enforcement has asked that citizens remain off the roadways at this time unless necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.