Livingston Parish took a hit, and some residents have been left without a home.
Flooding and a tornado ripped through portions of the parish Thursday, and the Livingston Parish School Board - along with Judson Baptist Church - are opening a shelter at Live Oak Junior High.
Live Oak Junior High is the old high school, on Springfield Road in Watson.
Parish citizens who have lost their home or don't have a safe place to stay can contact Judson Baptist Church at 225-665-5481 or show up this evening after 5 p.m. According to school board officials, the shelter was still being set up as of 4 p.m.
The number of homes that flooded and the damages from the tornadoes are still be calculated. Parish President Layton Ricks has signed an emergency declaration and awaits for the Governor to sign his own.
Should Gov. John Bel Edwards sign a declaration of emergency, that would open the door for the parish to apply for federal disaster relief funds.
According to local officials, WAFB's Jay Grymes has informed them that just 1"-2" is expected over the coming 24 hours.
