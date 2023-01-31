Livingston Parish Public Schools will hold a district-wide Registration Day on March 30 for parents wishing to enroll their children in kindergarten or apply for pre-kindergarten classes for the 2023-2024 school year.
However, prior to that day, parents are told to complete an online registration form and upload required documents.
Pre-K Application Instructions
Parents who wish to apply for pre-kindergarten for their child in the upcoming school year should visit applytolppsearlychildhood.com to access the application form and upload the required documents.
Required documentation must be submitted electronically during one of three application rounds: Feb. 1 - May 1; May 16 - June 15; or June 20 and beyond.
Parents of Pre-K applicants must upload copies of a certified birth certificate, Social Security card, immunization record, parent/guardian ID, proof of residency (utility bills) and proof of income for every adult in the household.
A child must have turned 4 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2023, to be eligible for Pre-K. Final eligibility is based on the child’s age and gross household income. Seats will be filled by placing all eligible applications in a lottery after each application round.
Parents who need assistance with their application can visit their child’s home-based school on March 30 between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Hours for Albany Lower Elementary are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parents needing assistance in determining their child’s home-based school can contact the school board office at 225-686-7044 or visit www.lpsb.org and click the “Bus Schedules” link.
For more information regarding Pre-K, parents can visit lppsearlychildhood.com.
Kindergarten Registration Instructions
Parents of children who will enter kindergarten in the upcoming school year and who are not currently enrolled in a Pre-K class in Livingston Parish Public Schools should go to www.lpsb.org and click the “Parent Resources” tab to access the registration form and online portal for uploading documents. That portal opens on March 6.
The documents required to be electronically submitted include a certified birth certificate, Social Security card, immunization records, parent/guardian ID, and proof of residency (utility bills).
A child must have turned 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2023, to be eligible to register for kindergarten.
Parents will be able to visit their child’s home-based school on March 30 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Those parents visiting Albany Lower Elementary can visit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parents needing assistance in determining their child’s home-based school can contact the school board office at 225-686-7044 or visit www.lpsb.org and click the “Bus Schedules” link.
Students who currently attend Pre-K and kindergarten in Livingston Parish Public Schools will not attend classes on March 30 to allow school educators to assist parents.
