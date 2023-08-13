Authorities believe they have found the remains of a Denham Springs man who went in July.
On July 25, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help finding McCrory, who at the time had been missing for three days. Detectives confirmed that McCrory was seen at North Park on Eden Church Road around 10 a.m. July 22.
Authorities later released surveillance images of McCrory taken the day he went missing. In the photos, he was seen wearing a ball cap, a T-shirt, shorts, and tennis shoes.
On Saturday, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard authorities believe they found the remains of McCrory in a thick wooded area behind North Park facilities.
“Even though foul play is not suspected at this time, we will continue our investigation to confirm the identity,” Ard said. “We know many of you have supported this family by sharing their information & our alerts/updates. That is appreciated & was very helpful in this process.
“Please keep Cameron’s mom & his family in your thoughts & prayers as we all move forward together.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
