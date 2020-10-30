The remains of a Walker man missing for more than a year have been found, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Martin, who disappeared in June 2019, was positively identified from the remains found recently in Tangipahoa Parish.
Detectives from the Livingston and Tangipahoa parish sheriff’s offices made the discovery this week, and medical professionals confirmed the match, according to an LPSO spokesperson.
No foul play is suspected, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported.
Martin, 42, was last seen June 4, 2019, north of the Albany area, on Long Leaf Drive, wearing a red shirt, black shorts, white tennis shoes, and a black cast on his left arm.
His remains were discovered more than 16 months after his disappearance.
