The following intermittent lane closures will take place on LA 16, North of Denham Springs, from Fairlane Drive to LA 64.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 through Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, 8:00 pm - 6:00 am, nightly (weather permitting). At least one lane will remain open at all times. These lane closure are necessary to allow crews to patch and seal the roadway.
On Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 through Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 8:00 pm - 9:00 am, nightly (weather permitting). At least one lane will remain open at all times. These lane closure are necessary to allow crews to patch and seal the roadway.
Motorists wanting to avoid this construction zone should see the detours mentioned below:
Northbound motorists may take US 190 East to LA 1027 North to LA 1026 West to LA 16.
Southbound motorists may take LA 1026 East to LA 1027 South to US 190 West to LA 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.