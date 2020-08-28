The office of State Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., is currently collecting donations and supplies for those affected by Hurricane Laura, which wreaked havoc on southwest Louisiana when it made landfall early Thursday.
Donations will be collected at Mincey’s office from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28. Mincey’s office is located at 1810 Florida Avenue SW, Suite B, Denham Springs.
People can donate non-perishable food items, water, granola bars, and other cleanup supplies. Mosquito repellant is also a recommended item.
In a Facebook post announcing the collection drive, Mincey said the people of Livingston Parish are familiar with having to recover from a natural disaster, recalling the August 2016 flood.
The people in the Lake Charles area will face a similarly — and perhaps even more — difficult road to recovery after experiencing the wrath of Hurricane Laura, which was the worst storm to ever hit Louisiana.
“Unfortunately, Livingston Parish knows what it is like to recover from a natural disaster,” Mincey wrote in the Facebook post. “Too many fresh and vivid memories of the 2016 Flood! We are planning to bring supplies to Southwest Louisiana to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.”
Mincey said a destination has not been finalized yet but said it will most likely be somewhere in the Lake Charles area. A destination will be finalized this afternoon.
Along with bringing supplies, Mincey said he and volunteers will help clean and cook, “whatever they need.”
For more information, call Mincey’s office at (225) 667-6088.
