The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is sending nearly $23 million to four southeast Louisiana parishes, including Livingston, to cover costs incurred from Hurricane Ida and the August 2016 flood, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves has announced.
Approximately $22,696,822.80 in federal funding will be directed to Livingston, Ascension, Lafourche, and St. John the Baptist parishes for expenses associated with the two historic natural disasters, Graves said in a statement Tuesday.
"This funding shows every entity in south Louisiana is impacted by storms – water and wind don’t discriminate between a home, small businesses, school, or law enforcement," Graves said in a statement.
"Whether Hurricane Ida or the 2016 Flood, we’ve got to get folks back on their feet. We will keep helping communities get through the recovery process no matter if it’s a year or nearly six years later in these cases."
Livingston Parish will receive just over $2.5 million for damages to two Denham Springs schools: Denham Springs Junior High and Denham Springs Freshman High.
The funding for the other three parishes will cover costs incurred during Hurricane Ida: Ascension Parish will get nearly $4.5 million for debris removal; Lafourche Parish will get $12.8 million for school repairs; and St. John the Baptist Parish will receive $2.8 million for emergency operations.
