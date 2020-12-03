Southside Groundbreaking
Congressman Garret Graves speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Southside campus on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

 David Gray | The News

Congressman Garret Graves has been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Graves' staff announced Thursday that the Baton Rouge native would be entering quarantine, per CDC guidelines, and testing regularly. No symptoms were present at the time.

Graves was in Washington, D.C. when he received the news. He is making arrangements to safely travel back to Louisiana.

