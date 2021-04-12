There are several members of the Livingston Parish delegation looking to protect drivers, and their wallets, in the upcoming session.
For Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr., his legislation to establish presumption of fault in a hit-and-run accident strikes pretty close to home.
"My daughter was involved in a hit-and-run accident," Mincey explained, "and it's already a scary situation.
"But the real scary part is when you try to deal with the other insurance company."
Mincey said that he learned, the hard way, that drivers can be denied compensation even as the victim in a hit-and-run accident. Even if the driver who 'ran' is located, identified, and pleads guilty, the insurance company in many cases will try to fight paying out benefits.
Mincey's proposed bill for the 2021 session, HB 474, would establish a presumption of fault for the driver who flees the scene and provide liability protection for the driver who is not at fault in the accident.
The bill will begin in the Committee for Civil Law and Procedure.
In his daughter's case, Mincey said that the insurance company 'eventually made it right,' but not after a fight.
"It shouldn't be that way," Mincey said flatly, "it's not fair."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.