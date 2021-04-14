There are several members of the Livingston Parish delegation looking to protect drivers, and their wallets, in the upcoming session.
Rep. Sherman Mack, an attorney by trade, has his sights set on insurance fraud and new schemes that have appeared across the state to specifically utilize a line of victims, attorneys, and doctors to force large payouts.
Mack (R. Albany) has introduced House Bill 15 which would make it a felony to cause a collision in exchange for anything of value; to scheme to document phantom wrecks; or to help in filing fraudulent insurance claims after staged crashes.
The bill would set a prison sentence of up to five years for those convicted of the charge of staging a motor vehicle collision. If the accident causes death or serious injury, a prosecutor could file aggravated charges. The sentence then would be 5 to 30 years.
“This bill is modeled after laws passed in Florida, Georgia and New York to stiffen criminal laws around a fraud that has grown and cost our businesses and insurance ratepayers more money,” Mack said.
Mack said he has been working with Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon on the legislation.
According to news reports from the Crescent City area, at least 15 people have pleaded guilty so far in New Orleans to charges in a series of federal indictments that describe parallel schemes in which teams of 'slammers,' 'spotters,' and local lawyers conspired to create large insurance payouts by packing people into vehicles and aiming them at tractor trailers.
“Prosecutors currently need to rely on a mix of state and federal laws, including federal laws about health care fraud, to handle cases like the recent staged accident case in New Orleans,” Donelon's office said in a statement.
The bill is meant to help prosecutors “bring legitimate charges against not only those who were directly involved in the staged accident but any third parties who knowingly assist in the planning (planted passengers), fabrication of false evidence (fraudulent doctors) and those who knowingly assist in the filing of false claims (attorneys).”
The bill will begin in the House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice.
