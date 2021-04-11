Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.