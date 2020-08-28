Rescue Alliance, a non-profit no-kill organization that services the Greater Baton Rouge area, is collecting pet food and supplies to bring to Lake Charles and other areas impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Jonathan Henriques, of Rescue Alliance, said people can bring their donations to one of three locations, including one in Livingston Parish:

-- Agape Baptist Church, located at 25353 S. Walker Road (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

-- Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville, located at 38432 W. Airline Drive (during regular business hours)

-- Petsmart of Gonzales, located at 40451 Lowes Avenue (during regular business hours)

Monetary donations can be made at http://paypal.me/rescuealliance.

Founded in 2016, Rescue Alliance received its non-profit status in 2019, according to its website. It is dedicated to search and rescue and reducing the overpopulation, abuse, and neglect of domestic animals.

Hurricane Laura made landfall along southwest Louisiana in the early morning hours Thursday. With winds exceeding 150 mph, it was the worst storm to ever hit the state.