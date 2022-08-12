The debate surrounding a massive subdivision just outside Denham Springs has landed in court.

A group of “concerned citizens” recently filed a formal petition demanding the parish council retract its preliminary approval of Deer Run subdivision, one of multiple large-scale developments that have sparked much disagreement in the last several months.

The “petition to void public action” was filed in 21st Judicial District Court on behalf of Holly Clark, a resident of District 5, where Deer Run is located. Clark represents a group calling itself “5th District Livingston Concerned Citizens Association.”

The group claims the parish should not have approved the plat for Deer Run since the developer did not post a working telephone number, as required.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said he has received the formal petition and passed it to the parish’s attorney for review. Ricks said he couldn’t provide further comment due to pending litigation.

Clark’s attorneys said they had no comment at this time.

Deer Run, which is being developed by Ascension Properties, received preliminary approval during the Livingston Parish Council’s June 23 meeting. The development consists of more than 2,000 lots across 1,345 acres off 4H Club Road, across from Hillon Hood Road.

The petition marks the latest chapter in the continued spat between residents, developers, and officials regarding new development in the fast-growing parish. Livingston Parish reported one of the state’s highest growth rates in the 2020 census and has increased in population by more than 50,000 people since 2000.

The accelerated growth coupled with large subdivisions working through the system have resulted in packed, hours-long meetings of the Livingston Parish Council, with people making arguments on all sides of the debate.

Residents near the projects have claimed the developments will negatively affect their quality of life, but parish officials have said their decisions were based on existing ordinances that gave them little room to deny projects that are in compliance.

This year, the council has been presented with three large subdivisions totaling nearly 3,200 lots. Two of the subdivisions are located off of 4H Club Road: Deer Run and Sweetwater, which will be 481 lots across 147 acres.

In particular, Deer Run has drawn strong opposition from residents who have said it will worsen existing infrastructure problems in the area, specifically traffic and drainage. Much of the discussion on Deer Run came amid the parish’s 60-day moratorium that leaders put in place as they worked on several laws aimed at controlling development.

Deer Run went before the council three times: once on May 12, when the council deferred action; again on May 26, when a vote for approval ended in a 4-4 split; and a final time on June 23, when all but two council members voted to grant preliminary approval.

In the petition filed Aug. 5, Clark’s representation claimed the council illegally approved the plat despite the project violating the parish’s code of ordinances pertaining to public notifications.

The petition requests that the council’s approval of Deer Run’s preliminary plat “be declared null” and that the council cover the plaintiff’s costs, expenses, and reasonable attorney fees.

“The action of the Livingston Parish Council taken on June 23, 2022, approving the preliminary plat for the Project was done in violation of law and is void as a matter of law,” attorneys wrote in the suit filed Aug. 5.

Much of the petition focuses on the June 23 meeting, specifically the period when Councilman Gerald McMorris attempted to call the listed number for the developer. Through McMorris’ speakerphone, a recording can be heard saying, “The number you are trying to call is not reachable” — which Clark’s attorneys claim violated the parish’s code of ordinances.

“Despite the fact that the phone number on the billboard posted for the Project was not a working number, approval was given by the Parish council of the preliminary plat,” the petition states.

“The approval of the Project preliminary plat is void as the Council approval was done in violation of the Livingston Parish Code of Ordinances requiring a specified sign be posted with a phone number (that works).”

During the meeting, McMorris said the developer followed “all the ordinances but for one,” at one point saying that the public “should’ve had the right to call that number and voice their concerns.”

“Councilman McMorris publicly announced that the phone number was not working and that failure to post a working phone number renders the sign non-compliant with Livingston Parish,” the petition states.

Video of the council's June 23 meeting can be viewed by clicking here.