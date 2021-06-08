Homeowners and renters whose homes sustained damage due to last month’s extreme flooding can still report damage through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness’ (GOHSEP) online damage assessment.
Last week, President Joe Biden approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration following the flash flooding in mid-May, which damaged several thousand homes and left five people dead.
This makes affected residents in five parishes — Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Lafayette — eligible to apply for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Residents and business owners in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance.
The governor declared a state of emergency for this disaster on May 17.
Though only five parishes were included in the emergency declaration, Edwards said other parishes could possibly be added if people report their damage online.
“If you’re in a parish that wasn’t listed, please visit damage.la.gov to self-report,” Edwards said in a press conference last week. “There is still time to do that. Those reports of damage will be taken into consideration as to whether additional parishes are included in the [emergency] declaration.”
Nearly 3,000 homes reported damage from the severe weather, including six that were reported as destroyed, 737 suffering major damage and 1,209 homes having minor damage.
Louisiana continues to collect reports from the public via a self-reporting process at damage.la.gov. Everyone with weather related damages is encouraged to take the survey, as additional parishes may be added to the request.
Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated parishes can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.
The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.
