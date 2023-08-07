Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks has vetoed a 12-month moratorium on new residential development, dealing a blow to those who have said the parish needs to hit the pause button on new subdivisions as leaders modify existing building and zoning regulations.
On July 27, the Livingston Parish Council narrowly passed the year-long moratorium by a 5-4 vote. The moratorium aimed to halt submittals on new residential developments of at least 50 lots or 100 acres. It also blocked new multi-family developments, such as apartments.
The vote came near the end of a four-hour meeting, highlighted by passionate arguments in favor and against.
Supporters said the halt in development would give the council time to tighten its existing building and zoning rules while also allowing it to develop a plan to improve existing infrastructure issues in the fast-growing parish.
Opponents, meanwhile, pointed to the impact a year-long moratorium could have on the local economy, and some questioned the legality. Some also pointed to the ordinances the council passed last year, saying rules to improve development are already in place.
Ricks, whose third term in office concludes at the end of the year, officially issued the veto Monday, 11 days after the council's vote.
“While I understand and support the Council's desire to create time for proper study, discussion and research on zoning and planning laws, I cannot support the current moratorium as written,” Ricks said in a statement.
Ricks listed multiple reasons for his veto in a statement released Monday.
He began by saying that Stephen Villavaso, whom the council hired to assist with planning and zoning, “did not prepare or approve the moratorium that was adopted.”
“In fact, he has expressed his concerns regarding the moratorium as written and adopted,” Ricks said.
The parish president also said the council was warned about the length of the moratorium, saying that, “One year is a long time to interfere with development.”
“Our Parish attorney [Chris Moody], who has researched this at length and discussed this with Mr. Villavaso, believes the length alone is likely to draw a successful legal challenge,” Ricks said.
Ricks said Villavaso and Moody agreed that a 100-day moratorium "is sufficient, with an option for extension." Ricks added that he doesn’t believe a moratorium should extend beyond the current term — a sentiment shared by other council members in the July 27 meeting.
Ricks said the moratorium could also put the parish in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
“Mr. Moody and Mr. Villavaso have advised that a moratorium that prevents multifamily projects for a full year might violate the Fair Housing Act because it has the effect of halting affordable housing development by disproportionately depriving racial minorities of needed housing opportunities or because of a finding that discriminatory intent motivated the denial,” Ricks said.
“Our attorney has provided us with a good deal of case law that I won't include here. However, the courts have well established boundaries regarding the Fair Housing Act, and I believe this Council has crossed those lines with the current moratorium.”
Ricks ended his statement by lauding the council “for wanting to take whatever steps are necessary to move forward with zoning intellectually, legally and in the best way possible for their constituents and the Parish as a whole.”
“I fully understand how overwhelming this task is and appreciate the fact that this Council needs time to think and act accordingly,” Ricks said. “I will support this Council in that effort if it is accomplished fairly and equitably for everyone impacted.”
