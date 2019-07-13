The NOAA has reduced the projected crests for the Amite, Comite, Tickfaw, and Natalbany.
Barry ran into a wall of 'dry air' as it made landfall and those who were viewing radar coverage of the event watched much of the storm's projected rainfall disappear.
The issue reduced projected rain totals for Saturday night down to the 4" - 6" range for Livingston Parish. There were chances, as of 9:30 p.m., for isolated pockets of 10" if some of the moisture pushed through.
Local officials asked that citizens remain vigilant with high winds and a high potential still for large rainfall. The rain totals could be dangerous if they occur all at once.
Below is a list of river stages, their projections through next week, flood stages, and records (as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13):
AMITE RIVER AT MAGNOLIA BEACH
- Current stage - 27.67 ft
- Projected crest - 47.5 ft Tuesday P.M. (down from 49 ft)
- Flood stage - 48 ft
- Major flood stage - 53 ft
- Historic crest - 58.56 ft (08/13/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT DENHAM SPRINGS
- Current stage - 10.87 ft
- Projected crest - 39 ft Tuesday P.M. (down from 41 ft)
- Flood stage - 29 ft
- Major flood stage - 39 ft
- Historic crest - 46.2 ft (08/14/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT GRANGEVILLE
- Current stage - 17.92 ft
- Projected crest - Unknown
- Flood stage - 35 ft
- Major flood stage - 40 ft
- Historic Crest: 44.62 ft (08/16/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT DARLINGTON
- Current - 0.23 ft
- Projected crest - 17 ft Monday P.M. (down from 18.5 ft)
- Flood stage - 18 ft
- Major flood stage - 22 ft
- Historic crest - 22.54 ft (08/15/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT PORT VINCENT
- Current stage - 4.06 ft (up from 2.9 ft)
- Projected crest - 12.5 ft Wednesday P.M. (down from13.1 ft)
- Flood stage - 8 ft
- Major flood stage - 12 ft
- Historic crest - 17.5 ft (08/15/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT
- Current stage - 3.42 ft (up from 2.29 ft)
- Projected crest - 6.5 ft Thursday A.M. (down from 7.5 ft)
- Flood stage - 4 ft
- Major flood stage - 8 ft
- Historic crest - 9.21 ft (08/16/2016)
COMITE RIVER AT JOOR ROAD
- Current Stage - -1.56 ft
- Projected crest - 31.5 ft Monday A.M (down from 34.5 ft)
- Flood stage - 20 ft
- Major Flood stage - 28 ft
- Historic crest - 34.22 ft (08/14/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT HIGHWAY 22, NEAR MAUREPAS
- Current stage - 5.79 ft (up from 3.09 ft)
- Projected crest - Still Unknown
- Flood stage - 4 ft
- Major flood stage - 7 ft
- Historic crest - 7.48 ft (08/30/2012)
TICKFAW RIVER AT HOLDEN
- Current stage - 0.98 ft
- Projected crest - 19.5 ft Wednesday A.M. (down from 21 ft)
- Flood stage - 15 ft
- Major flood stage - 21 ft
- Historic crest - 22.16 ft (08/13/2016)
TICKFAW RIVER AT SPRINGFIELD
- Current stage - 3.13 ft
- Projected crest - Still Unknown
- Flood stage - 5 ft
- Major flood stage - 6 ft
- Historic crest - 8.59 ft (08/15/2016)
NATALBANY AT BAPTIST
- Current stage - 3.53 ft
- Projected crest - 18 ft Sunday P.M. (down from 20 ft)
- Flood stage - 16 ft
- Major flood stage - 25 ft
- Historic crest - 24 ft (08/13/2016)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.