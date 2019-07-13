Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. It will be windy at times, especially early. Potential for flooding rains. High 81F. S winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.