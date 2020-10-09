Livingston Parish has dodged a few of the hurricanes this year that have already made landfall.
And while the area was able to avoid some of the worst of Hurricane Delta, one of the latest to hit the Bayou State, outer bands of wind and rain have pelted the area - including an initial push Thursday night.
Roughly 8" hit the area first, with more rain Friday, and the river was at 27' at the Amite River bridge on U.S. 190 as of 8 p.m. Friday evening. The river is expected to hit 31', which is 'minor flooding' stage.
The Comite River was in moderate flood levels at Joor Road, and expected to crest at 26' (historic crest of 34.22 feet on 08/14/2016). The flooding on the Comite has an effect on the Amite Basin, as the two combine just west of the City of Denham Springs.
The area river levels are below, along with expected crests, and the historic crests. Data is provided by the National Weather Service and NOAA gauges throughout the area. No rivers are expected to come near historic crests, but minor flooding is expected in certain areas:
AMITE AT DENHAM SPRINGS (Minor flooding at 29')
Current level - 27.31' (8 p.m., 10/09)
Expected crest - 31' (8 a.m., 10/11)
Historic crest - 46' (08/14/2016)
AMITE AT MAGNOLIA BRIDGE (Minor flooding at 48')
Current level - 37.13' (8 p.m., 10/09)
Expected crest - 42.5' (8 a.m., 10/10)
Historic crest - 58.56' (08/13/2016)
COMITE AT JOOR ROAD (Minor flooding at 20')
Current level - 25.77' (8 p.m., 10/09)
Expected crest - 26' (8 a.m., 10/10)
Historic crest - 34.22' (08/14/2016)
AMITE AT PORT VINCENT (Minor flooding at 8')
Current level - 4.36 ft (8 p.m., 10/09)
Expected crest - 7.9' (8 p.m.., 10/12)
Historic crest - 17.5' (08/15/2016)
AMITE AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT (Minor flooding at 4')
Current level - 3.15' (8 p.m., 10/09)
Expected crest - Undocumented
Historic crest - 9.21' (08/16/2016)
AMITE AT MAUREPAS (Minor flooding at 4')
Current level - 3.96' (8 p.m., 10/09)
Expected crest - Undocumented
Historic crest - 7.48' (08/30/2016)
