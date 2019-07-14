Heavy rains on Sunday have started the process of rising rivers in the area. The NOAA shows the Amite and Comite rivers on a steady rise after rains began Sunday morning, when Barry pulled new moisture in from the Gulf.
The Amite's crest at Denham Springs has been increased to 26.1 feet - just over flood advisory levels - for Tuesday afternoon. The river has risen six feet since this Sunday morning after 5 inches of rain according to Gravity Drainage District 1.
There are reports of 7 inches in Watson and 5 inches in Walker.
The Comite at Joor Road has risen six feet, and it's crest by Tuesday afternoon risen five feet to 15.8 ft.
The following are river levels as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 7/14/2019. The 'up from values were taken at 4:30 p.m.:
AMITE RIVER AT MAGNOLIA BEACH
- Current stage - 31.42 ft, up from 27.67 ft
- Projected crest - 30.47 ft Tuesday P.M. (up from 34.6 ft)
- Flood stage - 48 ft
- Major flood stage - 53 ft
- Historic crest - 58.56 ft (08/13/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT DENHAM SPRINGS
- Current stage - 18.56 ft, up from 16.87 ft
- Projected crest - 26.1 ft Tuesday P.M. (up from 24 ft)
- Flood stage - 29 ft
- Major flood stage - 39 ft
- Historic crest - 46.2 ft (08/14/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT GRANGEVILLE
- Current stage - 18.52 ft, up from 17.99 ft
- Projected crest - Unknown
- Flood stage - 35 ft
- Major flood stage - 40 ft
- Historic Crest: 44.62 ft (08/16/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT DARLINGTON
- Current - .58 ft, up from 0.4 ft
- Projected crest - 5.3 ft Monday P.M. (down from 17.5 ft)
- Flood stage - 18 ft
- Major flood stage - 22 ft
- Historic crest - 22.54 ft (08/15/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT PORT VINCENT
- Current stage - 4.55 ft, up from 4.4 ft
- Projected crest - 5.5 ft Wednesday P.M. (down from 12.5 ft)
- Flood stage - 8 ft
- Major flood stage - 12 ft
- Historic crest - 17.5 ft (08/15/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT
- Current stage - 3.76 ft, up from 3.73 ft
- Projected crest - 4.3 ft Thursday A.M. (down from 7.5 ft)
- Flood stage - 4 ft
- Major flood stage - 8 ft
- Historic crest - 9.21 ft (08/16/2016)
COMITE RIVER AT JOOR ROAD
- Current Stage - 6.37 ft, up from 5.41 ft
- Projected crest - 15.3 ft Monday A.M (up from 10.8 ft)
- Flood stage - 20 ft
- Major Flood stage - 28 ft
- Historic crest - 34.22 ft (08/14/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT HIGHWAY 22, NEAR MAUREPAS
- Current stage - 5.89 ft, up from 5.79 ft
- Projected crest - 6.25 ft Tuesday P.M.
- Flood stage - 4 ft
- Major flood stage - 7 ft
- Historic crest - 7.48 ft (08/30/2012)
TICKFAW RIVER AT HOLDEN
- Current stage - 0.98 ft (unchanged)
- Projected crest - 2 ft Wednesday A.M. (down from 19.5 ft)
- Flood stage - 15 ft
- Major flood stage - 21 ft
- Historic crest - 22.16 ft (08/13/2016)
TICKFAW RIVER AT SPRINGFIELD
- Current stage - 5.03 ft, up from 3.13 ft
- Projected crest - 5.03 ft
- Flood stage - 5 ft
- Major flood stage - 6 ft
- Historic crest - 8.59 ft (08/15/2016)
NATALBANY AT BAPTIST
- Current stage - 4.42 ft, up from 3.53 ft
- Projected crest - 10.06 ft Sunday P.M. (down from 18 ft)
- Flood stage - 16 ft
- Major flood stage - 25 ft
- Historic crest - 24 ft (08/13/2016)
