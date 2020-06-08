(The Center Square) – Organizers of the Republican National Convention and Charlotte city leaders plan to continue discussions Monday about hosting the GOP event in August.
At the same time, state Republicans have drafted proposed legislation to keep the convention in North Carolina.
Charlotte officials and RNC representatives have confirmed plans after a meeting last week to keep "the business portion of the convention in Charlotte." The details are expected to be discussed in a closed meeting Monday.
In the meantime, RNC has considered holding a celebratory event for President Donald Trump in either New Orleans; Dallas; Las Vegas; Jacksonville, Fla.; Orlando, Fla.; Savannah, Ga.; or Nashville, Tenn., according to media reports. Organizers are looking for a host city that will allow the event to take place at full capacity.
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Gray Television on Saturday the purpose behind executing a full convention is to show "America is open for business."
Gov. Roy Cooper told RNC organizers Tuesday it is "unlikely" North Carolina would be able to accommodate the 19,000 delegates, alternate delegates, staff, volunteers, elected officials and guests who plan to attend the Aug. 24-27 convention amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
North Carolina is currently in phase two of reopening the economy. Gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, and restaurants are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity. Cooper said he is willing to discuss a scale-down event with social distancing measures and face coverings.
House Republicans have drafted a proposed bill in response to Cooper's announcement that would allow the convention to take place at full capacity and allocate $50,000 from the General Fund to the state's health department to cover safety protocols.
RNC's safety plan includes setting up a health care screening hub at the Charlotte Convention Center for health surveys, temperature checks and "aggressive" sanitizing protocols for public areas.
McDaniel has vowed to keep the attendees of the event safe and continues to tout the economic benefits of hosting the convention.
"The other cities are working with us very well who want this business and revenue and opportunity," McDaniel said.
The host committee for the Charlotte convention estimated the event could generate between $100 million to $300 million from spending in the city. Neighboring communities also could see financial benefits from increased tourism.
RNC is contractually obligated to keep the event in Charlotte, City Attorney Bob Hagemann said. If RNC decides to pull out, it could face a lawsuit for the damages, according to its agreement with the host committee, Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, signed in July 2018.
"The expectation is that the parties will perform as scheduled under the contract, so we would expect that since we haven't breached the contracts, and I'm not aware that any of the other parties have, that the RNC would fulfill their obligations under the contract," Hagemann said.
