Motorists are being advised of nightly road work on both sides of Interstate-12 between Denham Springs and Satsuma over the next week, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
A “slow-moving operation” will take place on westbound and eastbound lanes of I-12 from two miles west of LA 3002 (the Denham Springs exit) to 1.25 miles east of Satsuma from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. Feb. 6-14, according to project engineer Darrick Berner.
During the work hours, slow-moving striping crews will be performing work, though Berner said one lane will remain open in both directions at all times and “delays will be minimal.”
“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” Berner said.
Motorists wanting to avoid the construction zone can take the following detours:
-- Westbound motorists may take I-12 to LA 63 North to US 190 West to LA 3245 South back to I-12 West
-- Eastbound motorists may take I-12 to LA 3245 North to US 190 East to LA 63 South back to I-12 East
