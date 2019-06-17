SATSUMA – Work continues on two road projects near the Satsuma interchange on Interstate 12 by the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) that will affect both eastbound and westbound traffic Monday nght, according to a DOTD official.
The I-12 on/off ramps at Exit 19 – both eastbound and westbound – will be closed intermittently from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday said Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
These closures will allow crews to switch traffic on I-12 to the new travel lanes Berner said.
Meanwhile, I-12 westbound from 1 mile west of the Satsuma exit to a half-mile east of the exit, also will have lane closures, he said.
The closures, also will be from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday to allow crews to lay asphalt on the roadway, he said.
Berner said motorists can use one of these detours to avoid the construction zones:
• Westbound I-12 motorists can take La. 63 interchange north to Florida Boulevard (U.S. 190), then west to Walker South Road (La. 447) and south back to I-12.
• Eastbound I-12 motorists may take Walker South Road north to Florida Boulevard, then east to La. 63 and south back to I-12.
Detours for I-12 on/off ramp traffic at the Satsuma exit include:
• Westbound I-12 motorists can take La. 63 north to Florida Boulevard, then west to South Satsuma Road.
• Eastbound I-12 motorists may take Walker South Road north to Florida Boulevard, then east to South Satsuma Road.
