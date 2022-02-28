There will be much roadwork this week along Interstate-12 between on the east side of Livingston Parish, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Road work will be concentrated between the Satsuma exit and LA 1249, DOTD said in a statement.
“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” said Darrick Berner, DOTD project engineer with the District 62 office in Hammond.
Below is a breakdown of the work, which is expected to run from Feb. 28 - March 6, weather permitting. Traffic in all of the work zones will be affected between the hours of 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.
All information is provided by DOTD.
Mainline I-12 from Livingston to Albany
There will be alternating closures on I-12 eastbound and westbound shoulders from 1.25 miles east of LA 43 (Exit No. 32 - Albany) to 3 miles west of LA 63 (Exit No. 22 - Livingston).
The closures will allow crews to install underdrains on the outside shoulder, DOTD said.
Motorists wanting to avoid this construction zone can use the following detour.
-- Westbound motorists I-12 motorists may take I-55 North to US 190 West to LA 447 South back to I-12 West.
-- Eastbound motorists I-12 motorists may take LA 447 North to US 190 East to I-55 South back to I-12 East.
On/off ramps and overpass at Exit No. 32
I-12 westbound and eastbound traffic using the on/off ramps at Exit No. 32 (Albany) will have alternating shifts to the adjacent shoulder and the overpass will be shifted to the adjacent shoulder.
Weather permitting, the closures will run from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily to allow crews to do patching on the ramps and overpass. Traffic will be maintained at all times, DOTD said.
Motorists wanting to avoid this work zone may use the detours listed below.
Detours for I-12 off Ramp traffic at the Albany Exit:
-- Westbound I-12 motorists may take LA 1249 North to LA 1040 West to LA 43.
-- Eastbound I-12 motorists may take LA 441 North to US 190 East to LA 43.
Detours for I-12 on Ramp traffic at the Albany Exit:
-- Westbound I-12 motorists may take LA 43 North to US 190 West to LA 441 South back to I-12.
-- Eastbound I-12 motorists may take LA 43 North to LA 1040 East to LA 1249 South back to I-12
Detour for Overpass Motorists:
-- Northbound Motorists wanting to avoid the construction may take LA 43 South to LA 42 West to LA 441 North to US 190.
-- Southbound Motorists wanting to avoid the construction may take LA 43 North to LA US 190 West to LA 441 South to LA 42.
On/off ramps at Exit No. 29
I-12 Westbound and Eastbound traffic using the on/off ramps at Exit No. 29 (Holden) will have alternating shifts to the adjacent shoulder and the overpass will be shifted to the adjacent shoulder from 7:00 am - 6:00 pm, daily (weather permitting).
These closures will allow crews to do patching on the ramps and overpass. Traffic will be maintained at all times.
Motorists wanting to avoid this work zone may use the detours listed below.
Detours for I-12 off Ramp traffic at the Holden Exit:
-- Westbound I-12 motorists may take LA 43 North to US 190 West to LA 441.
-- Eastbound I-12 motorists may take LA 63 North to US 190 East to LA 441.
Detours for I-12 on Ramp traffic at the Holden Exit:
-- Westbound I-12 motorists may take LA 441 North to US 190 West to LA 63 South to I-12.
-- Eastbound I-12 motorists may take LA 441 North to US 190 East to LA 43 South to LA 1040 East to LA 1249 South to I-12.
Detour for Overpass Motorists:
-- Northbound Motorists wanting to avoid the construction may take LA 441 South to LA 42 East to LA 43 North to US 190.
-- Southbound Motorists wanting to avoid the construction may take LA 441 North to LA US 190 East to LA 43 South to LA 42.
On/off ramps at Exit No. 22
I-12 Westbound and Eastbound traffic using the on/off ramps at Exit #22 (LA 63 - Livingston) will have alternating shifts to the adjacent shoulder and the overpass will be shifted to the adjacent shoulder.
These closures will allow crews to do patching on the ramps and overpass.
Traffic will be maintained at all times. Motorists wanting to avoid this work zone may use the detours listed below.
Detours for I-12 off Ramp traffic at the Livingston Exit:
-- Westbound I-12 motorists may take LA 441 North to US 190 West to LA 63.
-- Eastbound I-12 motorists may take LA 447 North to US 190 East to LA 63.
Detours for I-12 on Ramp traffic at the Livingston Exit:
-- Westbound I-12 motorists may take LA 63 North to US 190 West to LA 447 South back to I-12.
-- Eastbound I-12 motorists may take LA 63 North to US 190 East to LA 441 South back to I-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.