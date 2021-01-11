A portion of Interstate 12 between the Satsuma and Albany/Springfield exits will be closed nightly this week for road work, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Weather permitting, I-12 eastbound will have a partial road closure affecting the left lane every night beginning on Monday, Jan. 11, and ending Friday, Jan. 15.
The lane closure, which will span 1.3 miles east of the Satsuma exit all the way to LA Hwy. 43 (Albany/Springfield exit), will run from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.
This lane closure will allow crews to install the cables and the end terminals for the new cable barrier system, according to DOTD.
Motorists wanting to avoid this construction zone should see the detour mentioned below:
-- Motorists may take LA 447 North to US 190 East to I-55 South back to I-12 East
DOTD urges motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
