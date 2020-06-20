Life has been difficult for many families during the spread of the novel coronavirus.
For some, it meant more chaos at home as mom, dad, or others tried to work and children played - hard. For others, however, it meant more time as a family and seemingly worked as a bonding agent for some groups that had been splintered for a wide variety of reasons.
Now, with COVID-19 still spreading through communities, the nation celebrates Father's Day this Sunday and the annual 'putting dad on a pedestal.' Some families will have a special Father's Day celebration, due to COVID-19, others might ignore the public health emergency and host a large gathering like normal.
However you celebrate Father's Day, national researcher WalletHub released a study this week that proves concerning for Bayou State patriarchs - Louisiana ranks third worst in the United States for working dads.
WalletHub lists their methodology for the study as follows:
To determine the best and worst states for working dads, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across four key dimensions: 1) Economic & Social Well-Being, 2) Work-Life Balance, 3) Child Care and 4) Health.
We evaluated those dimensions using 23 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for working dads.
We then determined each state and the District’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.
You can read the full study here.
WalletHub produced the following ranks for the seven most weighted categories, reflecting statistics for fathers in Louisiana.
- 48th – Male Life Expectancy
- 37th – % of Kids Younger than 18 with Dad Present Living in Poverty
- 39th – Male Uninsured Rate
- 46th – Avg. Length of Work Day (in Hours) for Males
- 48th – % of Physically Active Men
- 19th – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family* Income)
- 48th – Day-Care Quality
The top five states were (1-5):
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Connecticut
- Washington D.C.
- New Jersey
The bottom five stats were (47-51):
- Alabama
- West Virginia
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- New Mexico
Fatherhood is a responsibility which changes over time. In 1960, 75% of American families relied on a single income, that of the dad, who spent much of his week at work while mom stayed home with the kids.
Today, two-thirds of family households depend on two incomes. Plus, the contemporary dad no longer fits neatly into the standard of the married breadwinner and disciplinarian. That’s especially true this year, as many fathers are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and face a unique opportunity to spend more time face-to-face with their children and help teach them while schools are closed.
Regardless of the changing identity and priorities of the modern dad, fatherhood remains an undisputedly tough job, and a father’s ability to provide for his family is central to his role, WalletHub said.
In fact, over 93 percent of dads with kids younger than 18 were employed in 2019, and while millions of men have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are being laid off less often than women. However, not all working dads are in the same situation; those who live in states with greater economic opportunity and quality of life have it better than others.
In order to determine the best states for men who play a dual role of parent and provider, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 23 key indicators of friendliness toward working fathers, the report said. Our data set ranges from average length of work day for males to child-care costs to share of men in good or better health.
