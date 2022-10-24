Ron McMorris running for School Board District 8 seat

Ron McMorris is running for the District 8 School Board seat and is asking for your vote on November 8.
McMorris is a Republican Christian Conservative who plans to be the strong voice and visionary that District 8 has long needed. He knows that growth is evident, but without intervention, District 8 would remain behind as other areas flourish.
McMorris’ district includes schools in French Settlement, Maurepas and Springfield. His candidacy journey sparked when he read a disturbing post regarding structural conditions at his childhood school in Frost.
McMorris stated, “We don’t need the fancy stuff, but our kids deserve every educational advantage that others from populated areas receive. They deserve Stem Cell projects, Drone certifications, non-degreed trade training and more.”
McMorris admits that he has not been an educator, but that his work as a Chiropractic Sports Physician throughout parish schools and communities has fueled his current journey. He acknowledges that parents, students, and educator voices are all important and that he’s heard from many of them.
McMorris knows that school employees have been overwhelmed for too long now. This is due in part to mandates, virtual learning, staff shortages, etc.
To be the voice, he knows that he’ll have to first listen. According to McMorris, “It takes a village to raise a family, and it will take a village working together to ensure student success. That includes parents, students, teachers, administrators, school board, and all educational personnel.”
McMorris admits that’s the reason behind a hat that he proudly wears, M8GA, or “Make 8 Great Again.” He hopes that District 8 voters make him a part of their village.
McMorris’ business experience led to a seat on the Board of Regents for the Texas Chiropractic College, which is a leading chiropractic educational institution. He’s asking District 8 voters to allow him the opportunity to be the change that District 8 deserves. Be a part of making 8 great again and vote Ron McMorris for School Board.
(This article was submitted by the campaign for Ron McMorris.)
