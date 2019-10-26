WALKER - Just 9 days after a car ran through the front door and into the bar of a local restaurant, the doors are back open.

For customers, that is.

Rotolo's in Walker announced Saturday that they were ready for business. On Thursday, October 17 a car ran through the front door of the establishment and straight into the bar.

Thankfully, according to owner Chad Cologne, the damage was only cosmetic.

According to Walker Police at the time, nothing sinister was anticipated. Police on the scene said that an elderly woman misjudged her angle and applied too much gas.

Cologne opened the Rotolo's in Walker in 2011, his second in the area after his location at Arnold Road and Highway 16. He is also involved in the Moo-Yah Burgers franchise.