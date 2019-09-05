Brandon Browning has announced he is running for Livingston Parish assessor. Below is his statement.
Watson native Brandon Browning has announced his candidacy for Livingston Parish assessor.
Brandon is married to Desiree Browning and has four daughters, Carli, Halli, Olivia, and Anna.
A 17-year veteran law enforcement officer and detective, Brandon has served in the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Baton Rouge City Police. Brandon is currently a licensed realtor with Keller Williams Premier Services.
“After sitting down with citizens from across our parish, I’ve heard repeatedly that a change is needed in the Assessor’s Office. As a realtor, I’ve personally seen that property assessments have not been made in a fair and consistent manner.
“When you go to court, you want a fair judge, and when you get your property tax bill, you want a fair assessment.”
As a business owner, he believes he has the management skills to make the Assessor’s Office the most efficient and professional office in the state. He previously owned three fitness centers and is one of the top producing real estate agents in the state.
“I don’t get complacent. I ‘m always looking for ways to improve something. Right now, our Assessor’s Office needs improvement.”
Brandon is committed to making the Assessor’s Office more fair for our parish. He is dedicated to making sure assessments are made in a uniform and consistent manner.
Specifically, he wants to make sure the public is aware of all the tax exemptions citizens are eligible for. This includes tax breaks for disabled veterans and senior citizens.
As a law enforcement officer, Brandon believes in a high moral and ethical standard. He won the Valor Award from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2005.
“As a Christian, I live my life in a disciplined way. I will hold the Assessor’s Office to a higher standard, and I’ll work to make sure the public can trust in the work of the Assessor’s Office.”
Brandon and his family worship at Riverside Baptist Church and live in Watson with his family.
“It’s time for fair assessments in Livingston Parish. Please support me on October 12. I ask for your vote, your prayers, and your support.”
