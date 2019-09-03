Brian Ross is running for the District 3 seat on the Livingston Parish Council. Below is his announcement.
Hi, my name is Brian Ross a Republican. I am 50 years old. I am the owner of OK Computers in Denham Springs, and I am running for Livingston Parish Council District 3.
Livingston Parish is a wonderful place to live, and I would like to help keep it that way by getting involved with the local government. I want this parish to be all it can be for my family, friends, and neighbors. I want to ensure a clean healthy environment with clean water, effective drainage, and sewer services for future generations.
We must bring Fiscal Conservatism back to the parish with complete transparency to strengthen the people's trust. We must work diligently to find ways to cut government spending and reduce debt. With this, we can fund more parish wide needs without putting more tax burdens on the people. We need common sense and fiscally conservative budgeting of parish funds. Relentlessly work on obtaining more grant funds for the ever-expanding need for flood protection and infrastructure improvements.
We cannot alleviate our flooding issues without first repairing our current drainage system to pre-flood condition. We can't build on something that is broken. The decision to begin the process of implementing the master plan may be correct but the people cannot wait that long for flood relief. They need it now! There are areas now with problems of flooding whereas never before. This is due to damages to and debris still in, our drainage system. We all understand it takes time and resources to deal with an unprecedented event like the flood of 2016, but it has been three years.
The continued growth and new developments are putting more burdens on our already overburdened infrastructure and failing drainage and sewer systems. There must be more oversight on these developments to prevent more negative impacts on the neighboring communities.
I believe my experience in various industries give me the diversified knowledge needed to help make important decisions in our ever-growing parish. Studied business management and computer sciences at the University of Massachusetts. Previous computer department manager for Campo Electronics, property manager for real estate firm, owner and financial officer for land Development Corporation, and a LA licensed mortgage and lending loan officer before opening my computer services business OK Computers and OK auto sales. My wife Maria, a school teacher, and I have four children and nine grandchildren with another grandchild on the way. We are active members of Accountability Church in Livingston.
On October 12th, I ask for your support and your vote. Vote Brian Ross # 97 for Livingston Parish Council District 3.
